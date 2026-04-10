Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and 3 more Knicks who could be entering their final playoff run in NYC

Josh Hart, KAT, Mikal Bridges and more are under scrutiny and would have to be moved in the offseason if the Knicks wanted to remake the roster.

The expectations for the New York Knicks are sky-high heading into the playoffs. Frankly, unless they make (or perhaps even win) the NBA Finals, it's fair to expect some big changes in New York. Last season, we saw that the conference finals weren't good enough for team president Leon Rose, as they fired Tom Thibodeau. That, paired with the notable rumors around the Knicks at the deadline, makes some roster shake-ups feel likely.

Given that we've seen the Knicks be so erratic this season and some of their general roster flaws, I feel like there's a strong chance we see some real changes. With that being said, here are five Knicks who could be on the move this summer. To be clear, the chances of all five of these players being traded or leaving in free agency are slim, but these are the primary candidates for a change of scenery.

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Karl-Anthony Towns seems like a clear trade candidate if/when the Knicks flame out in the playoffs. All season long, Towns has been openly confused about his role, and they were reportedly shopping him at the deadline. Towns' erratic offensive production makes it difficult to win at a high level with him as a featured player.

Perhaps more damningly, KAT and Brunson are a poor fit defensively, which is an issue that could be exposed in the playoffs. With the Brunson-Towns two-man game not developing much on offense, it's hard to justify keeping Towns unless the Knicks make a title run. Towns is set to make $57 million next year, which makes moving off of him difficult. Nevertheless, it would be a surprise if the Knicks don't at the very least explore this option.

Mikal Bridges

New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Knicks' hyped up 2024 offseason might go down in flames this summer. That's right, they might not just trade KAT, but Mikal Bridges feels like a clear trade candidate as well. I'll admit Bridges isn't as likely to be traded. Regardless, it's a clear possibility, particularly if the Knicks pursue a big fish like Giannis Antetokounmpo (which seems inevitable).

Bridges has declined on defense and has been wildly inconsistent as a complementary scorer on offense. His four-year, $150 million contract, which kicks in next season, will make things complicated for Leon Rose. Whether the Knicks look to package him (and Towns) for a higher-end star or trade him to open up financial flexibility, it's clear that trading Bridges would be beneficial. It's also clear that giving up five first-round picks for him was a gross overpay.

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Cover your eyes, Knicks fans, I know you don't want to think of this possibility. However, the reality is that there's a significant chance that the Knicks are priced out of Mitchell Robinson's services this summer. Undoubtedly, losing the franchise's longest tenured player would be painful for Knicks fans, especially given his immense impact as a defender and rebounder.

The Knicks will have to assess if they want to possibly dip into the second tax apron to retain Robinson, given his injury history. Perhaps the Knicks will make some cost-cutting moves to help them re-sign Robinson. Regardless, that's easier said than done, and there's a very real scenario that the Knicks are priced out of a fan favorite player this summer.

Tyler Kolek

New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Tyler Kolek's spot with the Knicks has never felt secure. Before this season, they almost traded him to open up a roster spot for Malcolm Brogdon before he retired. With Miles McBride and Jose Alvarado (assuming they re-sign him), Kolek's opportunity for minutes is limited.

However, he showed off plenty of promise when the Knicks were dealing with injuries in December. This, paired with Kolek's general upside as a soon-to-be third-year guard, could help the Knicks yield a solid return.

Josh Hart

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Listen, I wouldn't expect both Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges to be traded, leaving Brunson as the lone Villanova boy. Likewise, of all the players on this list, Hart is the most unlikely trade candidate. Nevertheless, the Knicks have shown they're willing to break up the power of friendship for the right trade.

Their pursuit of Giannis is well-documented, and if Bridges isn't included, Hart would be the next logical pivot given his $20.9 million contract next season. And if they want to make a different trade outside of Giannis, Hart feels like a logical candidate to be moved.

Whether it's his defense, rebounding, connective playmaking, or toughness, Hart provides so much value to the Knicks, which in turn could make him a desirable trade target for teams around the league. While Hart is shooting above 40 percent from 3-point range this season, traditionally, he hasn't been a good shooter, which could hurt the Knicks in the playoffs. As such, this could make the Knicks more comfortable trading him in the right deal.