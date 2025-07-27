Kendrick Perkins' take on Jonathan Kuminga seems to forget one big problem

Jonathan Kuminga has been due to receive a contract extension from the Golden State Warriors but has the beginning of free agency began nearly a month ago, no offer has yet to be made.

Kuminga is supposedly highly valued by the Warriors front office and head coach Steve Kerr, because he has extreme talent, a top seven pick and supposed to be a cornerstone after the Steph Curry saga. Actions by the front office and Kerr's coaching decisions and mild cheap shots at his playstyle, say otherwise.

ESPN Analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins weighed his thoughts on his situation.

"That's what the Warriors need to do," said Perkins. "They need to value this young man because he's elite."

One key piece that Perkins is missing from the puzzle: Kuminga has not been the player the Warriors hoped he'd become.

Why Jonathan Kuminga has underperformed

Unlike most players who are drafted in the lottery, especially a top 10 pick, Kuminga was drafted by a team that still aspired to winning the championship. The reason the Warriors had the seventh pick in the 2021 draft was because they traded D'Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins.

Golden State got off to a scorching hot start to the 2021-22 season. Steph Curry looked like an MVP, Jordan Poole took a leap in place of Klay Thompson, who came back as a missing piece, and Draymond Green anchored the best defensive team in the league. Kuminga joining a team that was competing and eventually won the title, he needed to fit in rather than standing out.

Kendrick Perkins was not wrong in valuing the talent that Kuminga possess. He's a 6-foot-8 athletic wing, who is unstoppable within 10 feet of the basket and is a primary isolation scorer. It's beyond that where he has struggled.

The Warrior’s dynasty has been built off 3-point shooting and off-ball movement. Neither of those things has Kuminga excelled at, which has led to his DNPs and benching in the first round of the playoffs. All of this has factored into the Warriors' hesitancies to give Kuminga an extension.

Should the Warriors extend Kuminga?

Despite how they feel about Kuminga fitting into their roster, they should still extend him. Although he is entering year five, it is not unusual for players to blossom into an All-Star or All-NBA player when most show signs within their rookie contract. Learning how to become a great 3-point shooter is possible for anyone, and if Kuminga does, he becomes an extremely valuable piece.

The most important reason why the Warriors should extend Kuminga is trade value. Kuminga has been in trade talks and rumors for the last few seasons. They were able to acquire Jimmy Butler II without giving him up, which opens the door for another big trade.

Golden State is relying on one of the older rosters in the league to get through an entire 82 game season plus the postseason to win one more championship. As the league is now, and Curry's hamstring in the playoffs, it seems unsustainable for them to stay healthy for a full season.

Having Kuminga as a piece to carry them through a stretch when one of their key pieces is missing or to use as piece to get more help is more beneficial than letting him walk.