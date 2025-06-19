Kevin Durant rumors: Warriors link, Suns lowballed, Spurs limitations

Kevin Durant has set the NBA rumor mill spinning once again. As the 2025 offseason heats up, teams like the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors are all mentioned or linked to the Durant situation in some way.

This round of rumors has a unique twist, with the Spurs holding back, the Heat lining up backup plans and John Hollinger calling out the messy state of negotiations. NBA fans looking for clarity on the Durant sweepstakes will want to watch closely, as we officially approach the offseason with the conclusion of the NBA Finals nearing.

Kevin Durant rumors

San Antonio Spurs latest on Kevin Durant

San Antonio is said to be Durant’s preferred trade destination. But unlike teams that chase stars at all costs, the Spurs are holding their cards close. A tough decision will need to be made. Should they go after a 36-year-old superstar or stay focused on building around Victor Wembanyama and their young core.

It sounds like there is some skepticism within the Spurs’ front office about trading prized assets for Durant. While adding a player with Durant’s résumé – two-time NBA champion, MVP and four-time scoring champ – would boost their short-term odds, the cost could hurt their future. San Antonio has top draft picks and a wealth of talent 25 and under on the roster. The team may see more value in keeping these assets than in making a short-term splash.

Spurs leadership seemingly prioritizes flexibility, draft control and player development over swinging for the fences right now. If they don’t get Durant the plan will be to keep collecting talented young players and assets, then make a move when the roster is closer to its peak. With Wembanyama at the center, San Antonio prefers to build organically, investing in player growth rather than trading for an aging star. It’s similar to the Oklahoma City Thunder model that has them one game away from an NBA championship.

De’Aaron Fox trade talks earlier in the year showed the Spurs’ unwillingness to gut their core. They want to keep their best young players, maintain cap space, and let their draft strategy shape the next generation. The emphasis is on long-term sustainability, not chasing headlines.

Warriors star on Heat radar as backup plan

The Miami Heat are always one of the boldest teams in trade talks and this offseason is no different. Miami wants KD but landing him won’t be easy. Miami needs to balance its win-now mentality with the reality of its limited assets and cap situation.

If they can’t get a deal done for Durant, Miami has Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors on their radar as an alternative. Kuminga’s blend of athleticism, youth and upside makes him a logical option if the Durant trade falls through.

Miami’s pursuit of Durant is shaped by several hurdles. First, they don’t have a treasure chest of picks or young players to offer without gutting their roster. Second, they are up against other suitors with more attractive packages to offer. Finally, the salary cap is tight, and matching Durant’s contract requires serious maneuvering.

Their organizational philosophy, however, is all about finding a way. If the Suns price Durant too high or prefer another offer, the Heat will have to pivot. That’s where Kuminga enters the conversation.

Why Kuminga is a Viable Option

Jonathan Kuminga is only 22 but has shown flashes of big-time ability. He averaged over 15 points a game this season (only 47 games due to injury) and brings energy, size, and scoring punch. With Miami, Kuminga could play either forward spot, defend multiple positions and run the floor with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. He’s not a sure thing, but his upside is much higher than your typical trade fallback.

Adding Kuminga would keep Miami young, athletic, and competitive, even if not on Durant’s level. One risk is Kuminga’s recent injuries and dip in form are question marks, but the Heat thrive on reclamation projects and upside plays.

Phoenix may be asking too much for Durant

NBA front office insider John Hollinger hasn't minced words about how the Phoenix Suns are handling the Durant situation. Hollinger said, “I think this is just a classic Phoenix s*** show. They thought they were gonna get stronger offers than they’re getting, and now they don’t really know what to do.”

Phoenix is weighing a tough set of choices. They want unprotected picks, young talent and financial relief, but teams are wary of paying top dollar for a 36-year-old on a short contract. The Suns are stuck between wanting high-end future assets and maintaining the present value of their roster.

Meanwhile, the Suns also need to balance risk and future flexibility. If they move Durant for less than expected, they may free up cap space and reset the roster, but they also risk weakening their current core. The luxury tax and future draft picks are front of mind in every offer the Suns consider.