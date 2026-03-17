Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the best players to never make All-Defense

The best NBA players have always played both sides of the ball. Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and LeBron James were two-way forces who made several All-Defense teams at their apex. Kobe Bryant isn't a consensus member of the GOAT debate, but he too was lockdown and made 12 All-Defense teams.

The NBA All-Defense first and second teams debuted in the 1969 season. That's the reason Bill Russell doesn't hold the record for most appearances. Had the award been established during his prime, Russell would have been a unanimous First-Team selection for 13 straight seasons. Russell made one All-Defense team, and Wilt Chamberlain made two.

Those numbers should be higher, but luckily for those pioneers, they do have at least one All-Defense team to their names. Russell was the best ever, and Chamberlain was a great defender. These guys on our list were some of the best NBA players, but never captured defensive recognition. Some of these legends deserved more praise for their defensive efforts, and others were simply one-way stars.

5 best players that never made NBA All-Defense but maybe should have

Honorable mentions

There are a handful of Most Valuable Player winners who never made a defensive team appearance. Reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has made a team and probably won't. He's on a team littered with All-D caliber defenders. SGA competes — he's great in the passing lanes and as a helpside defender. Those strong defensive qualities make him a passable defender, but he's not All-Defense level currently.

James Harden's legendary 30-point game streak and explosive scoring are one way history will remember him. He's also one of the most versatile offensive engines the game has seen. He went from 30-a-game to pure point guard. That's astounding. He's one of the best to lace them up, but defense was never his calling card. Harden was a good post defender, but staying in front on the perimeter was a challenge for him. He never had an All-Defense case.

Allen Iverson, Steve Nash, and Charles Barkley are MVP winners who rightfully never sniffed All-D. Iverson was a gambling steals thief, but never a lockdown defender. Nash gave effort, but physical stature had the final say so with him. Barkley was an all-time rebounder, but he wasn't going to make All-Defense in that era with his role and effort on that end. One can be a two-player and never make All-Defense. I wouldn't call No. five on our list a two-way player, but he does have positive defensive qaulities that help his team win.

Nikola Jokić

If Nikola Jokić is No. 5 on any positive list, those in front of him must be the best of the best because that's what Joker is. He is well on his way to top-10ish status. Jokić's resume speaks for itself. He's a multitime MVP winner, champion, and a revolutionary center. Watch how many bigs come up who will try to emulate Jokić's passing game.

He's a great player, but he's actually been ridiculed for his defense. Jokić doesn't get the "he plays hard, though" retort when his defense is being criticized. Jokić is not a great rim deterrent, nor does he have elite lateral quickness when switched onto the perimeter.

Jokić's positioning and quick hands have allowed him to be a neutral defender in the past. He's one of the most IQ players in the game, so being in the correct spot when he is dialed in isn't an issue for Jokić. He's had a steal percentage in at least the 78th percentile every year of his career besides 2017, per Cleaning The Glass. The problem is Joker isn't always dialed in. He's still the best center in NBA history who's never been an elite defender. His offense is so otherworldly that he can pass some of those bigs who played better defense.

Dirk Nowitzki

The early 2000s were stacked at power forward. Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett were some of the best defenders in the league, let alone at their position. They were two-way threats, but still had their hands full when Dirk Nowitzki came to town.

Nobody would ever confuse Dirk with a great defender. He pulled down boards to end possessions, but that's where his defensive traits stop. Dirk overcame his defensive shortcomings by changing the game like Jokić has (every one of these players revolutionized basketball, honestly).

There were not 7-footers shooting 3s from behind their head and taking bigs off the bounce like Dirk was. His signature Dirk fade also became a staple in post-up killers' games. Dirk wasn't going to shut down Duncan or Garnett, but he gave them everything they could handle.

In KG's case, Dirk torched him for 33 points and 16 rebounds during the 3-game sweep over KG's Minnesota Timberwolves in 2002. KG was top-tier in the series, too, but good offense beat good defense in that one.

Kevin Durant

KD is the only player on our list we'd say is a good-to-great defender. KD is the most versatile scorer. He's won four scoring titles and has flirted with and captured 50/40/90 shooting splits several times. His buttery smooth offensive approach overshadows his lengthy defensive chops.

Durant became an even more sturdy defender in Golden State, but he was still good for the Oklahoma City Thunder. KD had at least a 90th percentile block percentage among wings for six seasons in OKC. Those seasons never came with heavy fouling, so it is not like he was going out of his way to chase blocks.

The others on this list have had "terrible defender" fingers pointing at them. The same cannot be said for Durant. He turned it up a notch for the Warriors. The help defense was even more impressive, and he was sliding his feet, bottling up great offensive players. Durant himself will tell you he should have made All-Defense at least once in his illustrious career. Whether that's right or wrong, he is the only player listed here who could argue that claim in good faith.

I feel like I could’ve made a few but there’s more than 10 great defenders In the league. Sometimes it’s just not enough space and some guys are more likeable than others. Politics play a role in all these awards. It’s more than hoop — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 26, 2025

Magic Johnson

The man who made bigs feel like they can be guards. Not Kevin Durant, who did that too, but Magic Johnson. One of the best nicknames along with a top-10 NBA career. Magic wasn't thought of as a great defender, but he stepped up when he had to.

The history books will never allow us to forget that Johnson stepped in and played multiple positions as a rookie to capture his first ring. One needs defensive versatility to play multiple positions. Johnson's high IQ got him a lot of steals. He wasn't going to get pickpockets, but he'd bait you and use that forward size to jump passing lanes.

Johnson led the league in steals in 1981 and 1982. In back-to-back seasons, the 6-foot-9 point guard picked off passes and led the break. Johnson on the break was something everybody but his opponents wanted to see. The passes and trickery he showcased would still entertain fans in 2026, even though there seems to be more of a pessimistic viewpoint. Johnson wasn't lauded for his defense, but those steals always jump-started Showtime.

Stephen Curry

The top five were in order, so yes, Steph Curry is above Magic here. That's not too hot of a take, as both have their supporters who argue their case for the greatest point guard. Like Johnson, Durant, Nowitzki, and Jokić, Curry dramatically changed the game. Every position is expected to shoot 3s now. 3s were trending up before the rise of Curry, but his dominance expedited the 3-point surge.

Curry had led the league in steals like Magic did. During his unanimous MVP season, Curry averaged over 30 points and 2.1 steals. The steals title was seen in the Iverson light. "He got a lot of steals, but it was because he gambled". Some of that criticism is warranted, but Curry did a lot of work over the years to change the narrative around his defense.

Curry and the Warriors were better on defense with Curry on the floor during the 2022 championship run. Their defense was good enough to be the driving force for that title. If Curry isn't committed and dialed in as a defender, then that run wouldn't have been possible. Teammates feel when the star player is lax defensively. That wasn't the case for Curry. The effort has been a non-negotiable.

Team continues to hunt Curry, but one can't say he doesn't give effort. He's bulked up over the years and at least fights to stay strong as a defender. That alone won't grant him access to the All-Defense party, but it goes a long way amongst peers and teammates.