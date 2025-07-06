Kevin Durant trade details: What every team received in wild 7-franchise swap

There had been rumblings in recent days about the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns expanding their blockbuster trade surrounding Kevin Durant to unprecedented levels. And now, they successfully did so, facilitating an NBA-record seven-team swap, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.

The NBA-record seven-team trade is agreed to, league sources tell @TheAthletic.



The Rockets and Suns have expanded the Kevin Durant trade to include five other teams: ATL, BKN, GSW, LAL, MIN.



The move will consolidate a bunch of previously agreed upon trades into one deal. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) July 6, 2025

Of course, Durant heading to Houston remains the biggest domino to fall in this groundbreaking transaction. But the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves worked their way into the final iteration of the deal. With so many franchises involved, there are a ton of moving parts, so let's dive into the details.

Full details of historic 7-team trade that officially sends Kevin Durant to the Rockets

Houston Rockets receive: Kevin Durant and Clint Capela

Phoenix Suns receive: Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and Daeqwon Plowden, rights to Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, Koby Brea, future second-round pick

Atlanta Hawks receive: David Roddy, future second-round pick swap, cash considerations

Brooklyn Nets receive: Two future second-round picks

Golden State Warriors receive: Alex Toohey, Jahmai Mashack

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Adou Thiero

Minnesota Timberwolves receive: Rocco Sikarsky, two future second-round picks, cash considerations

Note: Trade details courtesy of the latest intel from ESPN's Shams Charania and will be updated as more information becomes available.

As Katz mentioned in his initial scoop, many of the names involved have already been reported to be on the move. Most of the players in this extreme musical chairs are rookies who were rerouted on draft night last month; this is merely a formality. Nonetheless, roughly a quarter of the league found common ground, which is quite impressive.

Despite speculation that Phoenix could look to send Jalen Green elsewhere after landing him in exchange for Durant, the talented young guard stays put. Whether the Suns view him as someone who can share the backcourt with franchise centerpiece Devin Booker long-term remains to be seen. However, that's not the only situation in flux for this constantly evolving organization under aggressive owner Mat Ishbia.

Have we ever seen anything close to the 7-team Kevin Durant trade in NBA history?

Oddly enough, yes, just last summer. The Dallas Mavericks completed a six-team sign-and-trade to poach legendary sharpshooter Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors. Similarly, it was one headliner, followed by a bunch of fodder.

While these moves don't necessarily live up to what you think of when reading "seven-team trade," it's part of today's CBA in the Association. Rival front offices are so scared of the second apron, which has essentially become a hard cap, that they're willing to help each other out. Parties are doing whatever's necessary to shed payroll, while others with the room to absorb money are using this as an opportunity to stockpile assets.