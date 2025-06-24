What a Kevin Durant trade really means for the Rockets’ future

The Houston Rockets made what is likely to be the biggest move of the offseason by trading for Kevin Durant. In a blockbuster deal with the Phoenix Suns, the Rockets sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round picks to Phoenix. For Rockets fans, this signals a new era. The franchise is betting big on winning now while still keeping an eye on development for its rising talent. Durant’s arrival reshapes this roster, but what will the impact be for young players like Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore, and Reed Sheppard.

Kevin Durant’s arrival signals a shift in Houston’s trajectory

Why did the Rockets go all-in for Durant? Houston needed a proven scorer to push their young core into true contention. KD averaged 26.6 points on 52.7 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent from deep last season. So, that need is instantly filled. Even as he approaches age 37 and carries some injury risk, his impact on offense can't be matched by anyone else available.

Houston loses Green, Brooks and six draft picks (one first-rounder) but the Rockets clearly see their window open to win now. This trade shows a shift in priorities. The Rockets front office is banking on Durant to be the difference-maker that helps Houston compete at the top of the Western Conference. The move also reflects confidence in the development of their remaining young talent, who will now have greater responsibility on a team that expects to go deep into the playoffs next season.

How Amen Thompson’s role may change

With Jalen Green heading to Phoenix, Amen Thompson should be ready to take on a larger offensive role. Thompson’s elite athleticism and defense already earned him a starting job last season, but now he’s poised to become a focal point on both ends. While Thompson is likely to be the third scoring option behind Durant and Sengun, with Green out of the picture that should free up Thompson to become even more involved.

Thompson has shown growth as a scorer, attacking the basket with speed and finishing through contact. With Durant attracting double teams, Thompson will find more open lanes and catch-and-shoot opportunities. Playing alongside veterans like Fred VanVleet and Durant also relieves some of the offensive pressure, letting him develop as a playmaker at a natural pace.

Expanded opportunities for Tari Eason and Cam Whitmore

Since Brooks and Green are no longer on the team, that means more minutes for Houston’s younger wing players. Tari Eason now has a real path to a starting spot or heavy rotation minutes. His energy, rebounding, and disruptive defense fit well with Durant and Jabari Smith Jr.

Cam Whitmore, who flashed scoring promise last season, should also see his role expand. With Brooks gone and Durant as more of a perimeter creator, Whitmore can slot in as a secondary scorer and cutter, taking advantage of better spacing because of KD.

Eason’s ability to guard multiple spots and run in transition gives head coach Ime Udoka new lineup options. Whitmore’s slashing can help open up the offense, especially when Durant and Sengun command defensive attention.

Reed Sheppard’s potentially new role in the guard rotation

Along with this trade comes a new look for the guard rotation. With Green sent packing, Reed Sheppard becomes a prime candidate for backup minutes at the 1 or 2 guard spots. Sheppard’s shooting and quick decision-making fit perfectly with Durant’s playmaking. Having a guard who can spread the floor and hit open threes is critical for spacing next to a superstar.

Sheppard will need to adjust to tougher defensive assignments, but his feel for the game and shooting should keep him in the mix. If he proves he can hold up defensively, Sheppard could lock down a consistent bench role and earn trust in key moments.