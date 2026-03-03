Keyonte George, Ryan Rollins and the NBA Most Improved candidates, ranked

The first NBA Most Improved Player (MIP) winner jumped from nine to 17 points to snatch the award. Alvin Robertson won the inaugural award as a second-year player in 1986, but his scoring and defensive improvements paved the way. Dale Ellis was the second winner, and he went from seven to 24.9 points per game.

The stage was set for the award. MIP has historically gone to players who seemingly come out of nowhere and increase their scoring volume. Robertson didn't come out of nowhere as he was a top-10, but his scoring jump wasn't expected that fast. he also improved enough defensively to be named Defensive Player of the Year. We know scoring is the most important part of the game, but not the only thing. Massive defensive improvements plus scoring can equal a winner, as seen with the inaugural winner.

It seemed like the award had shifted from new kid on the block to can't-miss star when Ja Morant won in 2022, but last year's race gave us that historical feeling in a way.

Dyson Daniels not only won MIP because he increased his points per game by nearly 10 points, but also because he was the premier perimeter defender in basketball. That's a very similar case to Robertson.

Many players around the association today have improved so much that their standing in the league has changed. Some went from "okay, he's alright" to an All Star, from fringe rotation player to starter, and from "bust" to building block. All of these improvement types deserve to be honored, but there can only be one winner.

Honorable mentions

FanDuel has Deni Avdija as the third favorite at +1000 MIP odds. That means he's a long shot to win, but it should be even longer. He has made the jump from good player to All-Star, and that's not easy to do. Some argue that type of leap is the hardest jump, but the G League to NBA contributor type arcs intrigue me a bit more.

Avdija was also elite for the last two months of the season last year. From 02-20-2025 and on, Avdija averaged 23 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and shot 41 percent from 3 in 20 games played. It is impressive that he's upped the ante over the course of a full season, but this was there last year. Our winner wasn't doing anything close to what they're doing now.

The same logic can be applied to Jalen Johnson, who FanDuel has at +220. Johnson was a rightful first-time All-Star this year, and the Atlanta Hawks made moves that declared him their building block. If he hadn't dealt with a torn labrum in his left shoulder last year, he would already be a MIP winner. Johnson's statistical improvements are 18.9 points per game to 22.7, 10.0 rebounds per game to 10.6, 5.0 assists per game to 7.9, and 31 percent from 3 to 34. These are sizable jumps, and he's the guy of a franchise now.

Johnson's first-year teammate, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, does fit the mold of a player I'm looking for, and his name must be included. He was seen as a 3-and-D sparkplug, but he's returned to what many thought he could be pre-draft. Alexander-Walker is a sniper and will be a 10-year player in our league. He's great, but barely missed the cut. Here are our pick for the top-five candidates.

5. Anthony Black, Orlando Magic

15.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.9 APG

There was bust talk surrounding Anthony Black before this season. He was the sixth pick in the 2023 draft, and some had no patience for the young wing. For a portion of this season, it seemed like Black would be a building block in Orlando. That's not as clear today, but he has made jumps across the board.

Black has two 30-point games this year, including a 38-piece special with seven 3s on the side against the contending Denver Nuggets. He's nailed four or more 3s in seven games so far. Black's season high was 23 points last year, and he made four 3s once. Jamahl Mosley is trusting Black with a heavier workload. His minutes are up by nearly seven, his decision-making has improved, and he is still one of the better shot-blocking wings.

Orlando's hierarchy starts with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. After that, Black has a case to be three with his scoring potential paired with his defensive playmaking. Jalen Suggs is still the more valuable player, but Black looked more impressive in pockets this season. You could easily make the case that Advija or Johnson should have this spot, even though they were already good players. But Black deserves a shout as someone who went from potential bust to potential long-term starter.

4. Collin Gillespie, Phoenix Suns

13.5 PPG, 4.7 APG, 42% on 7.3 3PA

This is what the award should represent. Stories and arcs like Collin Gillespie speak to improvement, perseverance, and patience. Gillespie played 10 games in the G League last season — his place in the NBA was far from guaranteed.

Gillespie is on a one-year deal in Phoenix currently, and his play has drastically improved his offseason market. Gillespie has been one of the steady forces for the surprise Suns. This was a team expected to crumble after losing Kevin Durant, but they're a much better overall unit than they were last year. Gillepsie's marksmanship and calmness have played a key role in Phoenix's success.

Gillepsie has been as consistent as it gets as a sharpshooter. 42 percent on volume has value, and Gillepsie tripled his volume this season. Remaining efficient with volume rising shows improvement. Gillepsie isn't a turnover machine, Phonix doesn't fall apart with him running the show — in fact, they're better with him on the floor.

3. Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

18.5 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 63 FG%

Anyone in the top three is a live dog for the award. FanDuel has Jalen Duren as the favorite. Only he has negative odds at minus-135. He shouldn't be that much of a favorite, but he's a different player than he was in, say, November last season.

Duren's activity as a defender has been only one of his major improvements. Duren walls up at the rim, hedges hard and with awareness on ball screens, and sprints up the floor to get into position. Those were not routine chores for Duren in 2025. His improvement aids the Detroit Pistons' No. 2-ranked defense.

The offensive leap stems from Duren's ability to self-create. Per PBP Stats, 40 percent of Dren's field goal attempts are self-created compared to 30 percent last year. Duren's ability to put it on the floor and go in all scenarios is a much-needed skill for a Pistons roster that lacks a traditional secondary scoring option. The effort and aggression have perked up a ton, and Duren became an All-Star. He even won player of the week recently; he has a real shot to win the award.

2. Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

24 PPG, 6.4 APG, 61 TS%

Remain just totally blown away by Keyonte George’s improvement on the ball this year. That is your Most Improved Player league wide, for sure. He couldn’t get away from anyone last year and now it’s all he can do. Wildly impressive leap. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) December 28, 2025

Sam Vecenie's praise of Keyonte George came at the end of December, but the words remain true today in my eyes. George couldn't get by most positions consistently last year, but now that's a weapon in his arsenal. That's real improvement beyond the stats. It helps his case that the statistical improvement is also there.

Of course, George's points and assists went up, but so did his efficiency. He had a 53 true shooting percentage compared to 61 now. Thats a gigantic leap that his finishing ability plays a part in. George going from 61 percent at the rim to his big-like 74 percent makes him a different player. Potential MVP Nikola Jokić shoots 75 percent at the rim per Cleaning The Glass.

You can no longer gameplan to stay home on shooters with George attacking the paint. If teams don't send help, they might as well count the two points with George making his way to the cup. He has improved as a floor general. The Utah Jazz are nine points better offensively with George on the floor. Another scoring jump with some more effort defensively will take George from MIP candidate to legit All-Star. That is on the table for him.

1. Ryan Rollins

16.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 41% on 6 3PA

Ryan Rollins is the no-brainer decision based on the came out of nowhere qualifier it seemed the award has been based historically. Second-year players and lottery draft picks have won the award before, but those players were not expected to make that leap before the season.

Rollins' leap is arguably the most unforeseen jump here. He was a second-round pick in 2022 and has been a G-League stayer over portions of his career. He appeared in 56 games for the Milwaukee Bucks last year on a quasi-leash. He is completely off that leash now and a real contributor in the NBA. Rollins PPG increased by over 10 points, and he got even more efficient as his volume has risen.

Shooting 41 percent on six 3-point attempts with the ability to drive and beat closeouts will keep Rollins in the NBA for a long while. Milwaukee lucked up signing Rollins before his breakout. They have him at $4 million until the 2028 summer.

According to Steph Noh's NBA Salary Model, which predicts how much a player is worth using DARKO and minute projections, Rollins is a $21.9 million type of player.

Other players on this list have higher values, but not too many can say they expected Rollins to reach this level consistently. Some advanced stats pointed to his breakthrough from fringe to legit NBA player, but actually making the jump to NBA starter should get MIP in his hands during awards season.