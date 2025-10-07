Knicks face serious trade pressure before season even starts

NBA preseason is underway, and the start of the regular season is just weeks away. However, some teams' rosters aren't finalized; one of those teams is the New York Knicks. In September, the Knicks signed Malcolm Brogdon and brought back Landry Shamet, both players are on non-guaranteed deals, though. Ian Begley of SNY noted that to keep both veterans, the Knicks will have to trade.

The trusted Knicks reporter also noted that trades involving one of Miles McBride, Pacome Dadiet, or Tyler Kolek are the most likely opportunities for the Knicks to clear cap space. But which of these three players is most likely to be traded, and is it worth keeping two veterans? Let's dive in.

A trade feels likely for the Knicks

Begley expects the Knicks to keep both Brodgdon and Shamet, but thinks this decision will be made after the preseason. The Knicks' lack of depth was a fatal flaw last season, and leaning on these veterans is logical. Brogdon provides some much-needed stable playmaking and shooting, while Shamet's shooting makes him valuable. For the Knicks to make a championship run, having high-quality depth is essential.

McBride would undoubtedly yield the most significant return in terms of draft capital. His $4.3 million salary is easy enough for teams to take on, opening up some cap space for the Knicks. McBride's spot-up shooting, connective playmaking, and pesky perimeter defense would make him a solid contributor for any team.

Nevertheless, Begley notes the Knicks are unlikely to trade the 25-year-old, and they still highly value him despite the presence of Brodgdon, Shamet, and Jordan Clarkson.

Dadiet and Kolek are the most likely trade candidates

That leaves Dadiet and Kolek as the clear trade candidates. Both players were 2024 draft picks, with Dadiet being the 25th overall and Kolek being the 34th overall pick. Begley didn't specify which of these players is more likely to be dealt.

As an outsider, my read is that this will end up being an eye of the beholder situation. Do teams value the more ready-to-contribute young guard in Kolek or the higher upside yet more raw wing in Dadiet? Regardless, I'm sure there will be sizable interest for teams to take a filer on both second-year players.

With McBride and Brogdon backing up Jalen Brunson, the Knicks have more reason to keep Dadiet around. However, if the offers are better for him, they should have reason to keep him around, and there's no path for Dadiet to develop a title-contending team. Ultimately, I believe that one of Dadiet or Kolek will be dealt and it will come down to who they get better offers for.