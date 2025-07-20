Knicks free agency has gotten depressing in a hurry with latest rumor

Ever since the New York Knicks officially hired Mike Brown as their head coach, their offseason has remained depressing.

Outside of hiring Brown, their offseason consisted of bringing their top seven back with a few additions. Guerschon Yabusele, who averaged 11 points and 5.6 rebounds on .501/.380/.725 shooting splits, is one of those additions. His size and spacing was much needed off the bench. The other big acquisition was Jordan Clarkson, who's there as a spark plug, scoring 10-12 points in short bursts.

New York has a veteran minimum they can offer. Reports have that they are interested in... Ben Simmons.

Is signing Ben Simmons the right choice for New York?

The Knicks are likely looking for another wing they can add to their roster. Outside of Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby they don't have other reliable wings. Their depth is regulated to their guards and big men.

Simmons is a high-risk, high-reward deal. The high risk is due to injuries and the confidence in his game deteriorating over the years. He's high reward because he brings a lot of value when he's available. He can pass, score in the paint, rebound, defend multiple positions and is a big body.

In New York, Simmons could be a point forward off the bench. Outside of Jalen Brunson, their best playmaker is Tyler Kolek, but head coach Mike Brown can't afford to play Kolek with Clarkson and Miles McBride. Simmons can be that playmaker while also having size on the defensive end. Depending on Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks need that size off the bench.

The Knicks have better options than Simmons. If the Knicks value shooting and someone they know who can handle the big market that is New York, there's Landry Shamet. Shamet became a very valuable piece for the Knicks at the end of the season, providing defense and shooting.

Having someone who has already played with the team, can shoot, and handle the pressure of New York is a better option. Simmons physical health is questionable, as well as his mental health, where if he plays poorly with the Knicks, it could get worse and spiral. New York should go for Shamet, who has experience in their organization.