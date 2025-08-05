Knicks insider leaves the door open for Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

The New York Knicks might’ve had one of the more calculated offseasons compared to the competition. Having come just two wins shy of an NBA Finals appearance, there wasn’t much needed to bolster the rotation further.

Jordan Clarkson was added on a veteran minimum deal, establishing a reliable scoring option off the bench. Guerschon Yabusele helped solve the backup forward dilemma, and Mikal Bridges was locked into a four-year, $150 million extension that keeps him under team control through the 2029–30 season. It’s the kind of offseason that gives fans a feel-good knot in their stomachs — and one that has them eagerly anticipating the 2025–26 campaign.

However, the Knicks might not be out of the woods just yet.

According to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, New York may not be finished making moves. The team’s primary interest reportedly remains in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has recently hinted at a desire to stay in Milwaukee — but that doesn't necessarily mean the Bucks wouldn’t entertain offers if the right deal lands on their doorstep.

The Knicks carefully protected their flexibility

Edwards highlighted how timely the Bridges extension truly is in the context of these lingering trade rumors. The fact that he signed the deal before August 6 is a key detail. Why is that date so important in this complex timeline?

“A player who signs an extension can’t be traded for six months. If Bridges signed his extension on Aug. 6 or later, he wouldn’t be eligible to get moved until next summer, as six months from Aug. 6 would take us past the expected February trade deadline.”

No one’s suggesting the Knicks are eager to move Bridges — especially not this soon after acquiring him. After all, the team gave up five first-round picks and two players (regardless of whether they played for Brooklyn) to strengthen its Villanova connection. And while he drew criticism for his postseason inconsistency, Bridges made key defensive plays late in the first two games against the Celtics.

That said, if any starter is likely to be moved in a blockbuster, it’s Bridges. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are widely considered untouchable, and OG Anunoby’s new deal locks him into New York’s plans for at least the next three seasons. Bridges’ contract doesn’t just make his salary a fit in trades — it makes a fantasy deal for Antetokounmpo structurally feasible.

Whether New York decides to pull the trigger remains to be seen. For now, the Knicks remain favorites out East — with or without Giannis.