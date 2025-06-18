Knicks offseason targets could finally fix their biggest bench weakness

The New York Knicks are one of many teams not overthinking their approach heading into the offseason. The direction of the franchise is clear: don’t mess with the starting lineup — instead, focus on the one category that’s been a weakness for years.

The bench.

Known for underutilizing their reserves, especially under the reign of Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks are now working to fix two long-standing issues: a new head coach and a lack of depth. Some would argue those problems go hand-in-hand. Over the past three seasons, the Knicks have ranked in the bottom five in bench scoring, rarely finding the answer to turn things around.

With Thibodeau no longer on the sidelines, the incentive to join the Knicks' bench unit is greater than ever. Players no longer have to fear being buried in seven- or eight-man rotations, and could now find real opportunities on a team with elevated expectations.

Building a stronger bench isn’t just about adding bodies — the roster additions need to fit the system. As it stands, New York needs a backup shooting guard with a reliable three-point shot, and a versatile forward who can spell Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby without a major drop-off on either end.

Luke Kennard could be a sharpshooting solution

The Athletic’s recent mailbag report suggested Luke Kennard as a prime target. Kennard, 29, has carved out a reputation as a lights-out shooter, leading the league in 3-point percentage twice and holding a career mark of 43.9 percent from deep. In 65 games with the Memphis Grizzlies last season — 11 of which were starts — he proved he could bring instant offense off the bench.

If the Knicks pursued Kennard seriously, it would likely signal the end of Landry Shamet’s tenure. The two players share similar skill sets, but Kennard has proven more consistent on the offensive end. Though Shamet holds the edge defensively, the Knicks could live with that trade-off thanks to the bench presence of Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride.

Other names in the mix for the Knicks

Some other rumored targets fall flat. Al Horford has been mentioned, largely because of Boston’s cap limitations, but the fit is questionable. While his veteran presence might aid Robinson and Ariel Hukporti, Horford's decline in speed, shooting, and athleticism is apparent. Given the cost, someone like PJ Tucker, who could be available for less, offers more value as a depth piece and locker room voice.

One name the Knicks should be aggressive in pursuing? Malik Beasley.

Coming off arguably the best season of his career — 16.3 points per game on 41.6 percent shooting from 3 — Beasley torched the Knicks during both the regular season and the playoffs. While the Detroit Pistons will likely work hard to keep him after he helped push them back to the postseason, New York’s proven winning culture could be a selling point. If the Knicks can lure him on a reasonable deal, it would be a major win for their second unit.

Solving the backup point guard spot

As for the backup point guard role, the Knicks shouldn’t shy away from making a long-term decision.

Miles McBride currently holds that role but has spent significant time at the two when foul trouble or matchup changes required it. Cameron Payne and Delon Wright both had stretches off the bench but struggled when asked to do more.

All signs should point to one player: Tyler Kolek.

A victim of the Thibodeau regime, Kolek saw extremely limited action despite leading NCAA Division I in assists. His passing ability is elite, and he’s shown flashes of a developing 3-point shot. If he can improve defensively this offseason, Kolek could easily lock down the backup point guard role — saving the Knicks considerable cap space in the process.

The Knicks don’t need to make a splash. Their core is solid, the culture is growing, and the formula for success is clear: fix the bench. With strategic signings and internal development, New York could turn a longtime weakness into the edge they need to go deeper next postseason.