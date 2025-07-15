Kristaps Porzingis could lose his starting spot quickly thanks to Hawks rookie standout

The Atlanta Hawks were one of the busiest teams in the offseason. They were part of a three-team deal that landed them Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis has been a special player, a "unicorn" standing at 7-foot-2 and can space the floor with the best of them.

On paper, this is a great fit for the Hawks and Trae Young. A pick and roll with the two, could be deadly and make noise in the Eastern Conference. However, injuries have followed Porzingis is entire career, and most concerning he dealt with an undisclosed illness for the last chunk of the season.

The Summer League has presented a new option for the Hawks to play meaningful minutes, the 23rd overall pick, Asa Newell. Newell, a big man from Georgia, put on a show against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, dropping 18 points, 11 rebounds, and one block on 7-for-9 shooting.

If Porzingis isn't careful, he could lose his starting job.

How likely is it for Kristaps Porzingis to lose the starter role on Hawks?

Porzingis' resume and play style speaks for itself. Barring injury, he will have the starting role for the Atlanta Hawks to start the season. At the same time, injury could very well be the reason he doesn't have the starting role early or later in the season.

One of the greatest clichés in sports is "the best ability is availability." That statement holds truth. The Philadelphia 76ers, and the Dallas Mavericks were a perfect example of that during the regular season. In the postseason, all the injuries the Boston Celtics had help prevented them from moving on in the playoffs, which includes Porzingis.

It is a far stretch for Asa Newell to get a starting role over a player who was and can be an All-Star. Injuries and availability could go a long way for him long term. If Porzingis is unable to stay healthy, or doesn't have the impact he's expected too, then Newell can step in.

Newell is a 6-foot-11 big, with the ability to play the power forward and center position. In his freshman year at Georgia, he averaged 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds on 29 minutes per game. With the Hawks, he would be a lob threat, screener, rebounder, and paint defender.

When Clint Capela was in this role, Trae Young saw a lot more success and as well as Atlanta, being a big reason why they went to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. If Newell's playstyle fits better in the starting lineup, then Porzingis may lose his starting job.