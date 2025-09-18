How the Lakers’ bench could make or break their playoff push

The Los Angeles Lakers need Luka Dončić and LeBron James to play great in the postseason if they stand any chance of winning another NBA Championship this season. A big part of that star duo being able to shine in the playoffs is making sure they aren't overworked by playing too many regular season minutes.

That's why head coach JJ Redick will need to work hard to manage his bench during the rigors of a long 2025-26 regular season. The appropriate question is which bench players might be capable of giving the Lakers the most productive minutes. GM Rob Pelinka and his front office made several offseason moves to improve the options available to Redick and his staff on the second unit.

Dončić and James are mortal locks to be in the starting five as long as they're healthy. Austin Reaves should occupy the other spot in the backcourt as a quality shooter and secondary playmaker. Rui Hachimura looks set to start at one of the forward spots. He gives the starting group quality energy and scoring ability. Deandre Ayton's post scoring gives him the likely starting spot at center.

The most likely candidates to lead the bench in minutes are an interesting combination of young players and veterans who need to prove they're still viable. The biggest name of the group is Marcus Smart, who should see a lot of minutes as the team's third guard. There are valid concerns over whether his body can hold up for a full regular season after missing serious game time over the past several seasons.

Gabe Vincent came over in a nice free agent deal last year but struggled to make an impact over injury issues of his own. He should be ready to go for training camp but trusting him to stay healthy for a full 82-game campaign is more of a hope than a plan.

Some Lakers fans might want to see Dalton Knecht step up in his second pro season, but his lack of athleticism really limits his ability to be a productive NBA rotation player. Shooting 37.6 percent from 3 isn't terrible for a rookie, but Knecht needs to improve that number if he wants his long-range bombing to keep him on the floor.

Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber will give the Lakers some energy at center, but neither has the sort of well-rounded game to lead the bench in minutes. They might see their playing time tick up if Ayton struggles in certain defensive matchups, but he looks like a lock to soak up 30 minutes per night as a starter.

So who will actually lead the Lakers in bench minutes?

The one key bench member who hasn't been mentioned yet is new arrival Jake LaRavia. The Lakers signed him away from the Kings in free agency on a modest, two-year, $12 million contract in free agency. That doesn't sound like the sort of salary an NBA title contender would pay an important bench piece, but Los Angeles did not have much salary flexibility to spend on the open market.

They inked LaRavia with the idea that he can be a quality connector for them on offense. At 6-foot-8 he has the size to see over opposing defenders and make a variety of passes. He shoots the ball just well enough from behind the 3-point arc to keep defenses honest. If the former Wake Forest standout can find the courage to take more shots from 3, he could become an even better contributor for the Lakers than he's been at earlier stops.

Defensively, LaRavia has the ability to switch onto multiple positions. He does not possess the foot speed required to stop point guards at the point of attack, but he can switch onto bigger wings and compete against them on the perimeter and in the post. That versatility allows him to stay on the floor against all types of opposing lineups.

In the end, LaRavia's youth and versatility will help him lead the Lakers' bench in minutes this season. Some fans might want to see a veteran like Smart or Vincent edge him out, but their long injury history will keep them from making that happen. LaRavia will be the Lakers' biggest bench piece this season, and his performance will go a long way towards influencing their regular season win total.