Lakers destroyed their biggest trade asset with Summer League flop

It’s no secret the Los Angeles Lakers might’ve delivered one of the worst Summer League showings in recent memory, wrapping up their 2025 campaign with a dismal 1-4 record. Sure, Bronny James held his own against No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg in the marquee matchup. And yes, Cole Swider impressed with over 17 points per game on better than 40% shooting from deep.

But one player stood out — for all the wrong reasons: Dalton Knecht.

In what could now be known as a forgettable sequel to Knecht Four, the 24-year-old appeared in three games in Las Vegas, and it may have cost him dearly. He averaged 10.3 points on a rough 27.9% shooting from the field and 23.8% from beyond the arc. Among all Lakers who played at least three Summer League games, Knecht somehow finished third in scoring — but that says more about the team’s performance than his own.

Now, the ramifications are setting in.

Dalton Knecht killed Lakers' biggest trade chip with Summer League bomb

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic ($), Knecht’s trade value has plummeted following Summer League. Not a single team reportedly offered a first-round pick in discussions involving the former Tennessee standout. Knecht, whose name was floated in trade rumors after the acquisition of Marcus Smart, may not even bring back a meaningful return.

And for a player once considered the steal of the 2024 NBA Draft, that’s a harsh reality.

Drafted 17th overall, Knecht had shown real promise during his rookie season, appearing in 78 games and averaging 9.1 points per game on 37.6% shooting from three. There was even reported midseason interest in a deal that would’ve sent him out for Mark Williams, but the Lakers backed off — banking on his long-term upside.

Now? He’s become just another name in a roster shuffle. Once viewed as a dangerous shooter and slasher, his Summer League struggles have cast doubt on both his offensive identity and his role moving forward.

There is, however, a glimmer of hope.

Knecht flashed signs of life in the California Classic, logging 25 points and eight rebounds on 50% shooting from deep in 29 minutes — arguably his best performance during the Summer. While it didn’t carry over to Vegas, it was enough to keep him in the conversation for a backup shooting guard role — a spot that remains wide open.

With his trade value at an all-time low, the best option for Knecht might be to prove his worth internally. If he can fight his way into JJ Redick’s rotation, the noise around his future might quiet down — and trade talks could die out altogether.

But if the struggles continue? That future might not include Los Angeles at all.