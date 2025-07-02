Lakers fans want Walker Kessler but one insider says it just isn't happening

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has become a hot topic among Los Angeles Lakers fans. As the offseason is officially underway, free agency and trade rumors are heating up around the NBA. Many in LA hope the team will make a move for the Jazz big man. Kessler’s name pops up in discussions, podcasts and of course, social media feeds.

While he checks a lot of boxes for what the Lakers need, the road to a trade is bumpy.

“I’ve just heard nothing but they want two picks plus a young player for Walker Kessler,” Lakers insider Jovan Buha explained on the latest episode his podcast. “So the Lakers cannot do that trade. They can give one pick and one young player and a swap. You could throw in a couple swaps. I probably would try to hold off on the later swaps, but I would maybe throw in three swaps like just or and take away the protections on the top four pick in 2027, but I just don’t know if that’s going to be enough for Utah.”

Why Lakers Fans Want Walker Kessler

Kessler stands out for his defense and rebounding. He blocks shots, protects the paint and hits the boards at a high rate. During the 2024-25 campaign, Kessler averaged 2.4 blocks per game and pulled down 12.2 rebounds per night. The Lakers have struggled to defend the rim and often give up second-chance points, so many fans see Kessler as the answer.

His age is another factor. Kessler is young (he turns 24 later this month) and has plenty of room to grow. He would fit well alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James. So, adding a rim protector like Kessler obviously makes sense.

The Lakers are asset-challenged for a potential trade for Walker Kessler

The Lakers have one big problem, as they do not have the assets required. To land Kessler, the team would need to offer multiple picks and young talent. However, the Lakers have limited first-round picks to trade and few young players with high trade value. Kessler’s rookie contract is also a bargain, and his upside is clear. That drives up his price on the trade market. Utah can afford to set a high asking price, which the Lakers can’t match right now.

Utah sees Kessler as a key piece that would add value to any team. His growth and impact have been praised. Kessler could be a building block in Utah. However, if they decide to go through with trading him, it could be a move that puts a potential contender over the top.

Ultimately, trading for Kessler is a long shot for the Lakers. Utah values him highly and the Lakers lack the needed assets to make a strong offer. Utah is firmly in the driver’s seat with any potential trade partner for Kessler and the Lakers would not be a frontrunner to land him should it come to that. Still, Lakers fans will keep the dream alive, hoping for a fix at center, even if the odds aren’t in their favor. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, this isn't an NBA 2K game, and you can’t force a trade and make it work.