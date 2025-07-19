Lakers have a chance to fix a mistake they made years ago with Summer League star

The Los Angeles Lakers are stuck between a rock and a hard place — at least if you ask their fans. After speculation that LeBron James might take a pay cut to help the team pursue roster upgrades, he instead opted into his $52.6 million player option, choosing security over flexibility. The subsequent addition of Deandre Ayton hasn’t exactly moved the needle, and the jury’s still out on how Luka Dončić will mesh in his first full season wearing purple and gold.

The urgency to win now has never been greater. With LeBron's window rapidly closing, the Lakers can't afford to miss on potential contributors. And while many continue to pin unrealistic hopes on Bronny James, there’s another name the front office should be watching closely: Cole Swider.

The 26-year-old forward has been lights out during Summer League play, averaging 17.6 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 40.9% from three over five games. He’s scored at least 16 points in four of those appearances, including two 20+ point outings.

While Summer League is typically a showcase for rookies, Swider is no stranger to the stage. He played for the Lakers back in 2022, then spent time with the Miami Heat — where he won the 2024 Summer League title — before bouncing to the Toronto Raptors this past season.

Lakers can't let Cole Swider leave after another stellar Summer League

Despite three years of experience, Swider has yet to lock down a consistent NBA role. He’s appeared in just 35 total games, averaging 3.1 points on 32.9% from deep in limited minutes. However, his stint with Toronto last season offered hope: 7.4 points on 35.7% three-point shooting in nearly 20 minutes per game. In the G League, he’s been even better — shooting over 44% from three while averaging 21 points per game.

Age may be working against him, but Swider’s maturity and sharpshooting ability are valuable assets — especially for a Lakers squad that ranked league-average from beyond the arc in both the regular season and playoffs. He brings a JJ Redick-style profile, and who better to recognize that potential than Redick himself?

As it stands, the Lakers have one main roster spot and two two-way slots still available. If they're serious about adding a proven shooter who’s earned his reps and fits a need, Cole Swider deserves a long look.

The Swider-man might not be the flashiest move, but he could be the one that helps this team stay afloat when the stars rest — or when they’re searching for just one more shot to fall.