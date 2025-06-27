Lakers may have just signed Julius Randle 2.0 after NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers raised eyebrows during the 2025 NBA Draft when they traded up 10 spots in the second round — from No. 55 to No. 45 — to select Adou Thiero, a 6-foot-6 forward from Arkansas known for his blend of explosiveness and versatility. But Thiero wasn’t the only rookie Los Angeles added Thursday night.

Enter Eric Dixon.

The Lakers signed Dixon to a two-way contract shortly after the draft concluded, giving the 6-foot-8 forward out of Villanova a valuable second chance after going undrafted. Despite being overlooked, Dixon entered the draft as one of the more polished offensive players available, leading NCAA Division I in scoring at 23.3 points per game on 45.1 percent shooting from the field and an impressive 40.7 percent from 3.

While the Wildcats finished sixth in the Big East and missed the NCAA Tournament, Dixon’s production and leadership stood out. A wide-bodied forward who thrives on physicality, he routinely bullied his way to the rim, absorbing contact and converting tough buckets. At 259 pounds, he plays with a bruising, old-school interior style — one that many have likened to a former Lakers draftee: Julius Randle.

The comparison isn’t far-fetched.

The Lakers may have found two keepers, even without a first-round pick

Like Randle, Dixon blends strength with ball-handling skill, capable of initiating offense, facing up defenders, and stretching the floor with shooting. Both share a stocky build and a knack for creating mismatches, especially against smaller or slower defenders. While Randle has blossomed into a three-time All-Star, Dixon hopes to follow a similar path — starting with proving he belongs.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are still hunting for their next big man. With Jaxson Hayes entering free agency, the roster lacks a clear frontcourt presence outside of Anthony Davis. While Dixon may not be a rim protector or elite rebounder, his size and offensive versatility make him a potentially valuable role player. And a two-way deal signals that Rob Pelinka and the front office see more than just a filler name — they see a contributor.

To some, Eric Dixon is just another undrafted name.

To the Lakers, he’s a low-risk, high-reward project.

To Dixon, it’s the chance of a lifetime.