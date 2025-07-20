Lakers' Marcus Smart signing hurts Celtics fans more than one reason

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting the depth that they needed by signing Washington Wizards point guard Marcus Smart to a two-year, $11 million contract. Smart has spent the last two seasons with the Wizards and the Memphis Grizzlies, but is best known for his nine-year stint with the Boston Celtics.

Entering the offseason, the Lakers' goal has been to improve their team with better perimeter defenders. The Lakers will be getting just that with the addition of Smart to their backcourt. Smart was awarded the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year with the Celtics. In addition to that honor, Smart has been named to the NBA All-Defensive team three times.

Marcus Smart signing with the Lakers hurts the Celtics more than their fans realize.

Even though Smart hasn't been on the Celtics since the 2021-22 season, it hurts the Boston faithful to see one of their former fan favorites join the franchise's most bitter rival. Seeing Smart don the purple and gold will leave Celtics fans with a sour taste in their mouths.

It'll be somewhat similar to seeing Rajon Rondo play for the Lakers; Celtics fans are hoping this time it doesn't result in another one of the favorites winning a championship with their rival. Boston fans have started to show their disgust with Smart signing with the Lakers, including NBA commentator and avid Celtics fan Bill Simmons.

Marcus Smart could have helped the Celtics

Seeing Smart in a Lakers uniform isn't the only reason it'll hurt Celtics fans. With the Celtics' season uncertain with their star Jayson Tatum likely being out with an Achilles injury for the whole year, Smart could've been a reliable option to help fill the void in Boston's backcourt.

Smart averaged 9.0 points per game, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists last season with the Wizards. While it's unclear if the Celtics tried to offer Smart a deal, bringing back a former legend would've brought excitement to a team that will be without Tatum and has already let go of key pieces from last season's team, including Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

The Celtics will have to make do with what they have in their backcourt, with Derrick White and Anfernee Simmons expected to be the starting options next season.