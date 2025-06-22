Late NBA Draft riser could blow up 76ers plans at No. 3

The 2025 NBA Draft is less than a week away, and fans are still wondering what the Philadelphia 76ers will do with their No. 3 pick. Some mocks still predict Ace Bailey, some think VJ Edgecombe is the pick, and some think the Sixers are bound to trade back.

Bailey's recent decision to decline a private workout with the 76ers, however, likely has Philadelphia considering other options in the draft. At the same time, Tre Johnson's stock is rising and he might be a real possibility at No. 3.

Tre Johnson might be exactly what the Sixers need

Tre Johnson's stock has been on the rise all summer. In the latest CBS Sports NBA Mock Draft, the Charlotte Hornets are projected to draft him with the 4th overall pick. According to Zach Lowe of The Ringer, Johnson has been impressive in pre-draft workouts.

Zach Lowe said he’s heard that Tre Johnson is just absolutely killing workouts. People are coming away saying "Oh my god… we knew this guy could shoot but this guy can REALLY freaking shoot".



Tre is a guy that he’s just heard good stuff about as we get closer to the draft. — Art Cummings (@ArtTakesNote) June 20, 2025

In his one season with the Texas Longhorns, Johnson was one of the best scoring guards in the country. Johnson averaged 19.9 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season with Texas. He ranked in the top 30 in the country in scoring and No. 1 in the SEC.

Sixers have plenty of options at No. 3

With Bailey declining to participate in a private workout with the 76ers, they could still draft him at third overall, but that seems less likely now. Recently, the talk of Daryl Morey and the front office favoring VJ Edgecombe has heated up.

While his shooting is still a question (he shot 34 percent from 3-point at Baylor), Edgecombe is the type of guard that Philadelphia is looking for. He plays with aggression, takes pride in defense and has plus-athleticism.

If Johnson is impressing in NBA pre-draft workouts, the Sixers shouldn't overthink things, and they should make him the pick. Johnson is a better scorer than both Edgecombe and Bailey. Johnson shot 42.7 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three-point range at Texas, and dominated the best conference in the country as a freshman.

With the 76ers coming off a disappointing season that saw the team finish with a 24-58 record, plus a future with plenty of questions, Johnson is the type of player that Philadelphia needs, especially with the team still looking for extra scoring punch.