Latest Paul George injury update puts the Sixers in their toughest spot yet

And the Sixers' front court just got thinner.

ESPN's NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that Paul George was to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his knee:

“I’m told Paul George suffered the injury during an on-court workout last week. He visited a doctor on Friday, and the decision was made to undergo arthroscopic surgery. Doctors felt this was an injury that would linger. He was never fully healthy last season—ending the season rehabbing from groin, knee, and finger injuries. He’ll be re-evaluated at the start of training camp, and both sides plan to be cautious. They want to see full-form Paul George, which they haven’t seen in Philly.”

According to Ky Carlin of the Sixers Wire, training camp doesn't begin until October. And the Associated Press also reported that Joel Embiid is expected to return in time for it as well. As optimistic as the organization might be, however, this does mean that Philadelphia will be walking on eggshells surrounding its two highest paid players by a long shot.

Together, Embiid and PG (not the healthiest of players historically) are slated to make over $106 million for the 2026 season, and moreover represent most of the Sixers' gameplan for their frontcourt.

How does Paul George's injury affect the Sixers' plans?

For one, Philadelphia becomes incredibly thin at the 4 spot. The only real options that they have are second-round draft pick Johni Broome and new acquisition Trendon Watford. As Broome is a relatively unknown quantity at this point, you can expect Watford to take PG's nominal minutes at the 4, especially given his relationship and both on- and off-court chemistry with Tyrese Maxey.

Where George's absence becomes a little more interesting, especially with Embiid's health a mystery as well, is where it puts the Sixers regarding the re-signing of Quentin Grimes.

Grimes is a restricted free agent going into the 2026 season, and he showed out for Philadelphia almost immediately after they traded for him. Granted, their season was already six feet under by the time he joined, but Grimes showed legitimate star potential to close out the season: 21.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game on damn near 50/40 shooting splits (Yahoo Sports' Morten Stig Jensen has a thorough breakdown of Grimes' numbers here).

And while the Sixers are able to match any offer Grimes gets, with so much money committed they're kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place if a team is willing to give Grimes the world. And count that double with Joel Embiid and Paul George's statuses both on the fritz.

Points are going to have to come from somewhere, after all.