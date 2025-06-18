LeBron announces retirement, but not the one you're thinking of

With LeBron James set to enter his 23rd season of his NBA career this fall, many fans of the game are wondering when one of the league's all-time greats will announce his retirement. LeBron is still playing at a high level at 40 years old, averaging 24.4 points per game, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 assists this past season with the Lakers.

LeBron's plans for the 2028 Olympic Games in LA

Recently, LeBron hinted at his retirement when talking about the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles and if he plans on competing on the United States Men's Basketball National team in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

"I would say that me being able to support Team USA for the rest of my life, that's for sure. But me going on and playing, I don't see it happening," James said. "I've given everything that I have and will always be appreciative, loyal, and dedicated to Team USA and USA basketball."

LeBron James played with the USA Men's National team four times, winning the gold medal in 2008, 2012, and 2024. He also won the bronze medal in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

LeBron didn't compete in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, which took place after he delivered the Cleveland Cavaliers their first NBA Championship in franchise history. He was also absent from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

By the time the Olympic Games in Los Angeles come around in 2028, LeBron will be 43 years old. Given the fact that LeBron has already expressed that he won't be competing for Team USA in the 2028 games, it is possible that he will have already retired from the NBA by that time as well.

Entering the NBA offseason, LeBron can accept a $52.6 million dollar player option for the 2025-26 season or enter free agency. If LeBron were to pick up his player option for next season, it would make the possibility of him retiring following the end of the 2025-26 season more likely. Regardless of if LeBron finishes his career with another championship, there is no argument that he will retire as one of the league's all-time greats.