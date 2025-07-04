LeBron James just shut down Cavs fans' dream of a reunion

The NBA offseason has been a wild one so far. Even though he's not a free agent, all eyes are on LeBron James. Even though James activated his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $52.6 million for the 2025-26 season, his agent Rich Paul opened the door for a trade, saying that they will "evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career."

Many teams' fanbases' are dreaming of a potential trade for James. Even though he is near the end of his career, James still makes any team he's on that much better. Cleveland Cavaliers fans seemingly were hopeful of James making a third run with the team. And, they seemingly thought James was teasing a return.

Cleveland fans were convinced based on James' recent social media activity. James first took a photo in Akron, Ohio sporting a hat that said "Welcome Home." Then, James was spotted working out at the Cavaliers' practice facility.

Well, James caught wind of the Cavaliers rumors running rampant, and put a stop to it. James set the record straight, saying that he always works out at the Cavs' facility during the summer, as he still lives in Ohio and trains there every summer. Then, James implored those reaching to "Go get a plate of food somewhere and enjoy the 4th of July!"

And every summer since it was built. I live here still and train every summer. Got damn yall bored man! Go get a plate of food somewhere and enjoy the 4th of July! — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 4, 2025

LeBron James shuts down Cavaliers trade rumors

And just like that, Cavaliers fans' dreams of James potentially winning another Larry O'Brien Trophy in Cleveland, ended.

James decided to opt into his contract with the Lakers for the upcoming season instead of hit free agency again. The interesting thing, as ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst notes, is that the Lakers never announced that James opted in, and that by opting in, he kept his no-trade clause.

As for the Lakers' moves this offseason, they didn't have much money to work with. They did, however, use what they had available to them to bring in former 2018 first-overall pick Deandre Ayton to fill their center need, while bringing in forward Jake LaRavia, and retaining Jaxson Hayes.

But the thing is, will these moves be enough to make James happy with the roster's outlook? And will James or Paul emphatically shut down trade speculation and announce that he intends to play for the Lakers?