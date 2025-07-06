Liberty can all but guarantee another WNBA title with one savvy trade

Not that long ago, the Las Vegas Aces traded a 2027 first-round pick to Dallas for NaLyssa Smith. It was a move that was widely panned because it didn't really put the Aces that much closer to a title, and the team had to give up a valuable future pick in the process.

But just because one team made a bad decision to trade away a future first doesn't mean that every team needs to keep a tight lid on their future picks. There's one WNBA team that could make a very simple trade right now that actually would put the team closer to a title.

The Washington Mystics have been having trade discussions around second-year forward Aaliyah Edwards, and the New York Liberty need to get in on those discussions immediately.

Aaliyah Edwards could help steady the Liberty while Jonquel Jones is out

New York is set to be without Jonquel Jones for another month or so as she recovers from an ankle injury, though it sounds like her recovery is going decently well, as the time frame has shifted from an August return to a potential late July return after the All-Star break.

Still, the Liberty are in a tight race for playoff seeding, and even a few more weeks without Jones has a chance to hurt the team's chances of catching the Lynx for the No. 1 overall seed, with New York currently three-and-a-half games back.

With Leonie Fiebich back from EuroBasket, the Liberty ran a very small lineup against the Sparks, starting Breanna Stewart at the five. New York won that game by 10 points, but Nyara Sabally barely played, appearing only for a brief stint in the first quarter. Isabelle Harrison saw the backup big minutes in the second half.

This worked against Los Angeles, but will it work against a better team?

Liberty can't be afraid to part with future picks

This is where trading a future pick for Edwards would be a good idea. Edwards is under contract beyond this season, so New York might have to sweeten the deal a bit more than just a 2027 first, but if the team can trade for her without giving up any current rotation pieces, the Liberty have to try.

Edwards has struggled to find her place this year after the Mystics drafted Kiki Iriafen, who has been one of the league's top rookies. Last year, though, we got a glimpse of what Edwards can be in the W, which is an efficient big who can block shots.

New York could use her as either the starting four if the team wants to play a slightly more traditional lineup that moves Kennedy Burke back to the bench, or she can give them versatile minutes off the bench in place of giving those minutes to Sabally and Harrison. Either way, New York fixes a hole, and Edwards would be a very useful depth piece once Jones is back.