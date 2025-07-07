Liberty star has rightful gripe with WNBA All-Star snub

The reigning WNBA finals MVP is not pleased.

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is just weeks away, and on Sunday, the reserves were announced days after the starters were named.

On Tuesday, July 8, All-Star captains Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx will draft their team rosters by selecting first from the remaining eight players in the pool of starters. Then, they will pick from the pool of 12 reserves.

(Any player unable to play in the All-Star Game will be replaced by a player chosen by WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.)

Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins, the WNBA’s fifth-leading active scorer, and Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, the league’s career triple-doubles leader, were named as reserves this weekend.

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell was named an All-Star for the third straight season. She joins Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston.



The reserves were voted by WNBA head coaches. Clark and Napheesa Collier will draft teams. pic.twitter.com/kYaNVNxvqw — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) July 6, 2025

The reserves were selected by the league’s 13 head coaches, who each voted for three guards, five frontcourt players, and four players at either position, regardless of conference.

Washington Mystics’ Sonia Citron, Atlanta Dream’s Rhyne Howard, Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell, Los Angeles Sparks’ Kelsey Plum, Lynx’s Courtney Williams, Storm’s Gabby Williams, Aces’ Jackie Young were named as guard reserves.

Joining Thomas at the frontcourt position as reserves are Mystics’ Kiki Iriafen, Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, and Golden State Valkyries’ Kayla Thornton.

The All-Star Game will be played on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Fever.

Of course, with every “list,” there are snubs.

One of the most notable is that of Jonquel Jones, who helped lead the Liberty to their first WNBA Championship in franchise history last season. The sixth overall pick in the 2016 WNBA draft was named the Finals MVP after scoring 17 points in the final Game 5 overtime game to help the Liberty defeat the Lynx to win the title.

Nothing worse than playing like an All Star and not being one. With that being said thanks to all the people who took the time to vote for me and congratulations to all the All Stars this year 🙏🏾🙌🏾 — Jonquel Jones (@jus242) July 6, 2025

“Nothing worse than playing like an All Star and not being one. With that being said thanks to all the people who took the time to vote for me and congratulations to all the All Stars this year,” Jones posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Jonquel Jones has missed some games but still has a reason to be mad

Jones, 31, has been dealing with an ankle injury this season. She has not played since June 19.

Despite the injury, she’s averaging 12.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Jones has appeared in nine games this season. The Liberty are 8-1 with her on the court and 4-5 when she’s not.

At 12-6, the Liberty have the third-best record in the league and sit atop the Eastern Conference.

In addition to the reigning Rookie of the Year in Clark, the starting guards are rookie No. 1 overall draft pick Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings, three-time All-Star Allisha Gray of the Dream, and four-time All-Star Sabrina Ionescu of the Liberty.

The starting frontcourts alongside Collier will feature 10-time All-Star forward Nneka Ogwumike of the Storm, seven-time All-Star forward Breanna Stewart of the Liberty, seven-time All-Star center A’ja Wilson of the Aces, three-time All-Star center-forward Aliyah Boston of the Fever, and three-time All-Star forward Satou Sabally of the Mercury.

Collier is a five-time All-Star and the favorite for this year’s MVP award. The Lynx are currently 17-2 and on a five-game win streak.