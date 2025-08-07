The longest-tenured NBA player on every team going into the 2025-26 season

Some NBA players are deeply associated with one franchise. Tim Duncan comes to mind. Dirk Nowitzki and Kobe Bryant, too. At the same time, not every organization has a player that has been on the roster seemingly forever. In fact, some have players with very short tenures on the roster, and that split is intriguing.

Here, we will highlight the longest-tenured active player for each and every organization in the league, coming to you in alphabetical order.

Atlanta Hawks - Trae Young

The Hawks have been Trae Young's team since June 2018, and that continues today. The All-Star guard is already the franchise record holder in assists, and Young is on track to have his number retired in Atlanta.

Boston Celtics - Jaylen Brown

Brown and Jayson Tatum are heavily linked in Celtics lore, but it was Brown that arrived first in the 2016 NBA Draft. The four-time All-Star was also the 2024 NBA Finals MVP for the Celtics.

Brooklyn Nets - Nic Claxton

The Nets have undergone a great deal of roster overhaul in recent days. Nic Claxton remains, however, and he was selected in the 2019 draft, spending his entire career to date with Brooklyn.

Charlotte Hornets - Miles Bridges

Bridges' tenure in Charlotte has been bumpy, including the loss of a full season to legal and off-court issues. However, he joined the Hornets in 2018 and has spent his entire career to date with Charlotte.

Chicago Bulls - Coby White

White was a lottery pick in 2019, and he's been in Chicago ever since. The talented guard is extension-eligible as of summer 2025, but for now, he's the longest-tenured member of the Bulls.

Cleveland Cavaliers - Darius Garland

Garland remains (very) young in the grand scheme of things, but the star point guard was selected in the 2019 draft. That makes him the longest-tenured active player in Cleveland.

Dallas Mavericks - Dwight Powell

Powell certainly is not a star player, and never has been, but he's "Mr. Maverick." Powell has been in Dallas since December 2014, which is a tremendously long tenure for a supporting piece.

Denver Nuggets - Nikola Jokic

Well, this is an easy one. Jokic is already the best player in Nuggets history and an inner-circle Hall of Famer. He was also (infamously) selected with a second round pick in 2014, and Jokic's ascent has been tremendous to observe.

Detroit Pistons - Isaiah Stewart

The Pistons are a young, interesting team, and Stewart has seen a lot in his first five seasons. As he enters year six, Stewart is only 24 years old, and he has only been in Detroit to this point in his career.

Golden State Warriors - Steph Curry

No active player in the NBA has been with one team longer than Curry. He was drafted in 2009, building a Hall of Fame profile with MVP awards, championships, and long-range shooting history with the Warriors. It's been quite a run.

Houston Rockets - Jae'Sean Tate

There are plenty of players on the Rockets roster, headlined by Kevin Durant and Jeff Green, who have been in the NBA longer than Tate. However, none of them have been with Houston longer than Tate, who has been with the Rockets since signing a deal in 2020.

Indiana Pacers - TJ McConnell

There is a changing of the guard on this one. Myles Turner was "Mr. Pacer" for a long time, but after his move to Milwaukee, McConnell takes the reins. He joined the Pacers before the 2019-20 NBA season.

Los Angeles Clippers - Ivica Zubac

At first glance, some might assume Kawhi Leonard is the answer for the Clippers, but it is actually Zubac. He arrived, via trade, during the 2018-19 season, while Leonard came in free agency during the summer of 2019. Zubac broke out last season, playing at an All-Star level, and he is a key piece for the Clippers moving forward.

Los Angeles Lakers - LeBron James

LeBron is a one-of-a-kind player, and this is another reason. He hasn't been in Los Angeles (nearly) as long as he was in Cleveland... and he's still the longest-tenured player on the Lakers. Oh, did I mention he also spent four seasons in Miami? He's been playing forever.

Memphis Grizzlies - Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jackson Jr. signed a new contract extension earlier this summer, ensuing he will continue to be the longest-tenured player for the Grizzlies. Jackson Jr. was selected with a top pick in the 2018 draft, and he is a clear centerpiece for Memphis.

Miami Heat - Bam Adebayo

Adebayo, a three-time All-Star, has suited up more than 600 times (including playoffs) for the Heat. It's been quite a run that began with the 2017 draft, and Adebayo is seemingly beloved in Miami.

Milwaukee Bucks - Giannis Antetokounmpo

The future of Giannis in Milwaukee is one of the ongoing topics in the NBA. At least for now, though, he is the longest-tenured member of the Bucks by a wide margin. In fact, he's been a one-team player since he was drafted in 2013.

Minnesota Timberwolves - Naz Reid

The people of Minneapolis absolutely love Naz Reid, and he will be sticking around for a while after inking a massive five-year deal this summer. Reid started on a Two-Way deal with Minnesota back in 2019, and he's been there ever since.

New Orleans Pelicans - Zion Williamson

Since the moment the Pelicans won the NBA Draft Lottery in 2019, Zion Williamson has been the face of the franchise. There have been bumps along the way due to injury, but Williamson is still "the guy" in New Orleans.

New York Knicks - Mitchell Robinson

For the last two seasons, Robinson has been largely absent to due injury. That might've taken him off the minds of some, but Robinson is easily the longest-tenured member of the Knicks. He was drafted in 2018 and hasn't left.

Oklahoma City Thunder - Lu Dort

Dort was famously undrafted in 2019, eventually agreeing to a Two-Way deal in OKC that summer. He's been in the Thunder program ever since, blossoming into a clear starter and a tremendous defensive force for a championship team.

Orlando Magic - Jon Isaac

For most, Isaac probably wouldn't spring to mind as the player who has been with the Magic longest, but he actually has a comfortable lead on the field. He was drafted in 2017 and, while he missed two straight seasons with injury, Isaac has been a rotation player for Orlando for the last three years.

Philadelphia 76ers - Joel Embiid

It's been a long and winding road for Embiid, from two missed seasons at the beginning of his career to an MVP award and everything in between. He has been in the middle of everything for Philadelphia since 2014, and that is still the case.

Phoenix Suns - Devin Booker

Booker just signed a massive extension to remain in Phoenix, and he was already the longest-tenured player on the Suns roster. He was drafted in 2015 and is a one-franchise player to date.

Portland Trail Blazers - Shaedon Sharpe (or Damian Lillard)

Technically, Sharpe is the player who has been with the Blazers the longest... without leaving the organization. He narrowly edges Jerami Grant for that honor. However, Lillard is now back with the Blazers, and considering he has spent more than a decade in Portland, it feels necessary to mention the future Hall of Fame guard.

Sacramento Kings - Domantas Sabonis

Sabonis hasn't been in Sacramento all that long, but 3.5 seasons (and counting) is enough to draw this distinction. He is also the franchise player for the Kings, leading the NBA in rebounding in three straight seasons.

San Antonio Spurs - Keldon Johnson

Johnson was a first round pick in 2019, and he's still in San Antonio. He has played nearly 400 games in a Spurs uniform, and Johnson remains an intriguing wing piece.

Toronto Raptors - Scottie Barnes

Barnes just turned 21 years old, but the former top-five pick is still the longest-tenured member of the Raptors. He has been there for four seasons and counting, with a lot of turnover around him.

Utah Jazz - Walker Kessler

This is a close one. Lauri Markkanen also joined the Jazz before the 2022-23 season, but he arrived via trade in September. Kessler got to Utah in July 2022.

Washington Wizards - Corey Kispert

The Wizards in a total rebuild, but Kispert is entering his fifth season with the organization. He certainly isn't the face of the franchise from a star perspective, but Kispert has carved out a nice niche.