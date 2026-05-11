Losing the NBA Draft Lottery instantly put the Atlanta Hawks' front office on the clock

The outcome will determine whether a strategic trade with the New Orleans Pelicans becomes a franchise-changing win or a historic oversight.

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery has come and gone. And now, all the teams in the NBA know exactly when and where they will be choosing their future stars.

The Atlanta Hawks have had their eyes on this day for a long time. Not because they planned on being one of the 14 teams that did not make the playoffs, but rather because of a trade they made with the New Orleans Pelicans last June.

During the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Pelicans were eager to move up a few slots to select Derik Queen. To do so, they gave the Hawks their 23rd overall pick and their first round pick from the 2025 NBA Draft.

At the time, it seemed like the Pelicans were practically gift-wrapping the Hawks a top five pick in a loaded draft class. The first round pick the Pelicans traded to the Hawks was a swap in which Atlanta would receive the more favorable version of the Milwaukee Bucks' and Pelicans' picks. And since neither of those teams were projected to be very good, the chances of the Hawks getting a premium pick seemed high.

The pressure is on the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, while neither the Pelicans nor Bucks made the playoffs , they both were good enough to avoid completely bottoming out. As a result, the Hawks ended up with the eighth overall pick.

This is the part where the front office pressure comes in. This is still a good pick to have, but who they are going to take at that spot is far from a no-brainer. After AJ Dybansta, Darryn Peterson, Cam Boozer, and Caleb Wilson, there is still a ton of talent, but no obvious top dog. Mikel Brown Jr., Kingston Flemings, Labaron Philon Jr. could all be good players, but it is up to the front office to figure out which one of them is the best fir for them.

When the Hawks originally made this trade, many people thought that they pulled off a major heist. Queen was a flawed prospect while the Hawks would be getting Asa Newell and a stab at one of the true game-changers in the 2025 group.

Fast forward to today, Queen still has some serious question marks, but the flashes he showed at spurts during this year are undeniable. Meanwhile, Newell wasn't terrible in his chances this year, but he also didn't do anything that would make you think he's a better player than Queen.

Now, the front office has to make sure that they do their due diligence so that they can nail this pick. If they don't, a trade that was supposed to be the steal of the century may actually go down as a loss for the Pelicans.

No one can argue that their process was flawed. In fact, it was superb. But if they aren't careful, the results may favor the Pelicans. And unfortunately, it is good results that people remember, not smart process.

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