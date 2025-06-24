Lynx vs. Mystics: Napheesa Collier injury update and game status

The Minnesota Lynx are rolling through this WNBA season with power. They currently sit at the top of the league with a record of 12-1. They recently punched their ticket to the Commissioner's Cup Final and have shown no signs of slowing down. But Napheesa Collier's injury could change that.

Collier currently leads the team in average points, rebounds, and steals per game. She is averaging 24.4 points per game - which also leads the entire league. Her defensive presence has also not slowed down since she won Defensive Player of the Year last season, averaging 6.3 defensive rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. She has been an absolute force all season, leading almost every MVP conversation.

Last Tuesday, in Minnesota's victory against the Las Vegas Aces, Collier went down with a back injury during the third quarter. She did not return to the game. She then missed the Lynx's next game against the Sparks on Saturday.

Will Napheesa Collier play tonight?

Collier will not be available tonight as the Lynx take on the Washington Mystics. She was listed as questionable until recently, when she was downgraded to inactive. However, Collier did participate in the team's shootaround this morning — which could be a good sign for her recovery. Her sitting out tonight could possibly just be precautionary.

Napheesa Collier is still listed as questionable, but took part in shootaround this morning. pic.twitter.com/eY225aUhor — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) June 24, 2025

Minnesota guard Kayla McBride really stepped up in Collier's absence on Saturday. She recorded a season-high of 29 points — hitting five of seven from 3. With help on defense from the other starting guard, Courtney Williams, who recorded 4 steals against Los Angeles. I believe we can expect the same energy from them tonight — even against the electric young talent on the Mystics.

Washington is currently sitting at 6-8 and is having their own injury woe before tonight's game, as well. Brittney Sykes — who leads Washington, averaging 19.6 points per game — is questionable with a lower leg injury, and will seemingly be a game-time decision. This could make Minnesota's job a little easier with their star on the bench.