Magic draft roundup: How experts graded Orlando's class

The Orlando Magic were one of the more interesting under-the-radar teams heading into the NBA Draft. Many wondered if they would package their first-round pick and other assets to trade for a veteran scorer off the bench, or if they would continue to stand pat.

In round one, Orlando took the conservative route and stood pat and selected Michigan State guard Jase Richardson, son of former NBA player Jason Richardson, with the 25th pick in the draft.

On day two of the draft, the Magic were aggressive and traded with the Boston Celtics to obtain pick No. 32 to select French forward Noah Penda. The Celtics acquired No. 46 and No. 57 picks this year, the 2026 2nd-rounder most favorable of Detroit, Milwaukee, Orlando, and the 2027 2nd-rounder most favorable of Orlando and Boston

No. 25 Jase Richardson

ESPN: "Richardson was projected in the lottery before measuring in at a little over 6 feet in bare feet in the NBA draft combine. Richardson still produced at Michigan State. Orlando doesn't need Richardson to contribute now, but he can grow into a rotation player when the Magic are feeling the effect of giving up four first-rounders to acquire Bane."

Yahoo Sports: "The younger Richardson is a skilled combo guard with a lethal midrange game and a poised pick-and-roll feel, looking like he downloaded the experience of his NBA veteran father. Jase didn’t inherit his father’s height or dunk contest athleticism, though, so his smaller stature could cap his upside."

The Athletic: "Richardson’s size is a concern for somebody who won’t be able to play point guard full time on offense, but this is a nearly perfect roster fit for him. Richardson can play off the ball in Orlando because Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero have the rock, and his ability to knock down shots will be a big help to an Orlando team that struggled mightily from outside a year ago. I had Richardson 14th on my board; he doesn’t have enormous upside, but he might be able to play right away."

NBC Sports: "This is a quality pick this late in the first round and a good fit with the roster. Jase is the son of 13-year NBA veteran Jason Richardson, but nobody is going to confuse the two on the court. Jase is a smaller point guard who plays with pace, has a great feel for the game, and can get into the lane and break down defenses. He’s undersized, which raises defensive concerns, but he can be a quality reserve guard for the Magic and potentially develop into more."

No. 32 Noah Penda

ESPN: "Orlando then paid a heavy price -- No. 46 and No. 57, plus two future second-rounders -- to trade up to take Penda. Penda's shooting is a work in progress. He hit under 70% of his free throws last season."

Yahoo Sports: "Penda plays with a veteran's mind and a winning mentality, offering connective playmaking, switchable defense and high-level feel. It’s a bit of a risk for Orlando though since Penda needs to improve his jumper to shine on the long-term. But his unselfish game and defensive utility give him a strong foundation to build on."

The Athletic: "Penda is my kind of player, which is why he’ll likely be a bit higher here than he is compared to the consensus. He has enormous positional size, is a tough defender, processes the game well, and has the potential to be a wing who can dribble, pass, and shoot. I love his game in transition, and he’s a sharp passer. Defensively, he can gamble, but he generally knows where he’s supposed to be and is disruptive. He holds his line on defense and doesn’t allow guards or wings to go through his enormous frame."

NBC Sports: "Penda is going to fit right in with the Magic’s style of play: He’s a 6'8" forward who is an outstanding defender who has shown some playmaking skills. He’s a glue guy. Penda showed a lot of promise at the age of 20, playing for Le Mans in his native France. Like many second-rounders, there are questions about his shot, but this is a strong second-round pick."