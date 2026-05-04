Magic fire Jamahl Mosley: Ranking the 4 best replacements for Orlando

The decision tests whether a veteran strategist or a fresh voice can unlock the potential of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner before their window closes.

Blowing a 3-1 lead in the first round of the NBA Playoffs was not the best idea for Jamahl Mosely's job security. Despite getting through the Play-In and pushing the East's top seed to the brink of elimination, Mosely was fired by the Orlando Magic on Monday after dropping Game 7 in Detroit on Sunday.

A historic flop in the second half of Game 6 did Mosely no favors, essentially cooking the Magic's psyche entering the win-or-go-home Game 7. There were rumors Mosely was going to get fired if the Magic didn't survive the Play-In Tournament, but another first-round exit after Orlando went all-in with the Desmond Bane trade meant a change was necessary.

4 Best Coaching Candidates For Orlando After Firing Jamahl Mosely

There is a solid nucleus in Orlando with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner, Bane and Jalen Suggs locked up for the long-term. The ceiling of the group is unclear as a lot of those pieces don't fit well together on offense, but there are some coaches out there that can do more with them than three straight first-round exits.

4. Billy Donovan

Phoenix Suns v Chicago Bulls | Jeff Haynes/GettyImages

The Bulls parted ways with Donovan after the season as they began a long-overdue rebuild, but that is no indictment on Donovan's coaching ability. Donovan showcased his skill as he consistently reached the postseason with Oklahoma City in his first five years in the league before moving to Chicago, where he struggled to win with a middling roster.

The talent base that the Magic have to offer is far greater than the one Donovan finished in Chicago with as groups with Zach Lavine and Demar Derozan as headliners struggled to get out of play-in territory. The fit here could be awkward as Donovan infamously left the Magic at the alter in 2007 to return to Florida, but time could heal all wounds here and allow Donovan to return to the state where he had his most success as a coach.

3. Tom Thibodeau

It certainly feels as if the Magic have plateaued under Mosely, leaving them in need of a floor raiser. This is where a coach like Thibodeau would make a lot of sense as he has shown an ability to get his teams to consistently buy in and engage with maximum effort, something evidenced by the foundations he built in Chicago, Minnesota and New York.

There is an expiration date with Thibodeau, who is a bit stubborn with his offensive approach and over-reliance on his key rotation players, but his defensive ethos are a good fit with the strengths of Orlando's roster. If the Magic can convince Thibodeau to bring in an offensive-minded lead assistant, his grind it out style could make Orlando a pain in the neck to play and elevate their performance to a level where they are routinely winning playoff series.

2. Dusty May

UConn v Michigan | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

May is at the pinnacle of his profession after winning the national championship with Michigan but made a curious decree during the Final Four. While there were rumors linking May to the North Carolina job that eventually went to Michael Malone, May made it clear he wouldn't leave the Wolverines for another college job, thereby implying he would be open to an NBA jump.

While Michigan does have a talented roster that could give May a chance to repeat as national champions, the allure of coaching in the NBA clearly holds some sort of appeal to him. Going to Orlando could also some sort of homecoming for May, who spent years at Florida Atlantic that peaked with him leading the Owls to the Final Four in 2023.

1. Mike Budenholzer

Thibodeau is a guy who can raise the floor of the Magic and works well defensively, but Orlando's clear shortcomings over the past few years have been on the offensive end. That would make Budenholzer, who got a raw deal after leading Milwaukee to an NBA championship, an intriguing fit to try and revolutionize the Magic's offensive approach.

Budenholzer was a consistent winner in Atlanta and Milwaukee before an ill-fated year in Phoenix which led to him being shoved out the door. A lot of what went wrong with the Suns was not Budenholzer's fault and giving him a young, hungry group with potential could allow him to build the foundation for a perennial contender in Orlando.

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