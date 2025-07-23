Marcus Smart explains why he had to sign with the Lakers

It wasn’t too long ago that Marcus Smart was recognized as the best defender in basketball when he was awarded (2021-22 season) Defensive Player of the Year honors as a member of the Boston Celtics. Since then, Smart has bounced around, been traded, injured and just about written off as he enters his 30s.

So, after his buyout with the Washington Wizards, Luka Dončić’s reached out to Smart in hopes of getting him to Los Angeles. Dončić’s call made a statement that the Lakers are serious about building a contender and want Smart to be part of it.

Marcus Smart talks about Luka Doncic’s efforts to recruit him to L.A. He said prior to this summer, they didn’t have a relationship beyond mutual respect as competitors: “It was always flowers” pic.twitter.com/4k4KPi3tQu — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 22, 2025

"When you get a guy like Luka calling, to see if you want to join something special that he's trying to cook up over here, that meant a lot"

Marcus Smart’s move to LA

After a couple of injury-riddled seasons split between Memphis and Washington, Smart faced a pivotal decision. Despite having other suitors interested in his services, Smart’s eyes were set on finding a team that at least had pieces in place for a playoff run after being with the Wizards. He finished last season averaging 9.3 points, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals in just 34 games. Those numbers fall short of Smart’s career averages, but his impact on defense and locker room culture have never wavered.

Smart is no stranger to grand expectations. As a former Defensive Player of the Year award winner and three-time All-Defensive First Team selection, he knows his role goes far beyond the box score. The Lakers’ two-year, $11 million deal provides Smart the stability and opportunity to potentially chase another championship.

Luka Dončić’s recruitment

Dončić didn’t sit back waiting for the Lakers front office to make their pitch. He picked up the phone tapped in with Smart directly, emphasizing his vision for the Lakers and how Smart’s defensive presence could fit the team’s identity. For Smart, hearing from a superstar like Dončić made a huge impression. Peer recruiting has become a powerful force in today’s NBA, often swaying decisions more than traditional sales pitches from front office personnel. Luka’s involvement also points to his growth as a leader. He’s stepping into a role where he shapes not just the offense, but the entire direction of the franchise.

How Smart fits the Lakers

What the Lakers get in Smart is a defensive ball hawk/anchor, a secondary ball-handler and a veteran leader. The Lakers needed more help along the perimeter and that’s exactly what Smart brings in his tool bag and then some. Smart’s ability to guard multiple positions, force turnovers and set the tone with his toughness should work out well for the Lakers.

His playoff experience, highlighted by deep runs in Boston, will help steady the Lakers during high-pressure moments. Boston advanced to the postseason in all nine of Smart’s seasons with the franchise, which included multiple conference finals runs and an NBA Finals appearance.