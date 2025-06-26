Mavericks fans already see Cooper Flagg as their savior

Well Dallas Mavericks fans, you got your wish. You traded Luka Doncic away and all was lost to get Cooper Flagg and the optimistic feeling returns again. The Mavs got their wish and their new franchise guy. It didn’t take long for Mavs fans to take to social media to share their glee. This was the first move Nico Harrison needed to make to mend his relationship with fans.

I know there were some Dallas fans that held their breath as the first pick was being announced. When it comes to this new ownership, you never know what could happen and I’m sure flashbacks of the Doncic news brought back nightmares of watching another generational player slipping through their fingers.

Nonetheless, here’s what Mavs fans said on social media about getting their new franchise player.

Dallas Mavericks fans react to Cooper Flagg officially going No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft

No better way to put it; Flagg captured. This is a new era in Dallas and it's a great sign to see the team embracing the move. Maybe the fans can get on board too. I know there's a cell of Mavs fans that are going to stand strong on their beliefs for how the Mavericks did Doncic. But with their new franchise player home, it's time for fans to start embracing a new era.

Can we talk about how lucky the mavericks are?



Make the dumbest decision to trade Luka. But NOW have Kyrie for 3 more years, Anthony Davis, AND Cooper Flagg. Was Nico playing chess this whole time? — Brian Graham (@reibrian5) June 26, 2025

Chess or rigged? I guess we'll never know. But this is a great point. The Mavs reached the NBA play-in tournament and lucked their way into the No. 1 overall pick will re-signing Kyrie Irving and bringing Anthony Davis in, via the Doncic trade. It doesn't really make sense on paper, but the fact that they were able to get Flagg at the end of all of this is truly a miracle.

Adam Silver gave them Cooper Flagg. What are they still mad for? — Krawen (@krawensoul) June 26, 2025

Again, there's a small contingent of Dallas fans that are going to be stubborn enough to never forgive Nico Harrison for trading Luka Doncic. But they ended up getting Cooper Flagg out of it. If you think about it, the essentially traded one franchise player for another while also retaining the core that helped them reach the NBA Finals in 2024.

Thank God. Was thinking Nico was going to f it up — OMG (@ohemgee22) June 26, 2025

You aren't the only one. Harrison showed he's tone deaf when it comes to pleasing the fan base. It may not be in the job description, but that's part of the job: Build a championship roster and keeping the fans happy. Maybe this Cooper Flagg pickup is the best of both worlds. He didn't mess this one up, which is a sign he's learned from his mistakes.