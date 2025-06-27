Mavs may have found an absolute steal with undrafted signing

The Dallas Mavericks weren’t done after making headlines with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Following the selection of Cooper Flagg, the team dipped back into the rookie pool, signing Ryan Nembhard to a two-way contract.

With no additional picks after drafting Flagg, Dallas turned to undrafted talent to bolster its depth — particularly at point guard. That’s where Nembhard enters the fold.

The 6-foot Gonzaga product — and younger brother of Indiana Pacers forward Andrew Nembhard — carved out a stellar collegiate career. He spent two seasons at Creighton before transferring to Gonzaga, where he flourished as a senior. Nembhard averaged 10.5 points and a nation-leading 9.8 assists per game, shooting an efficient 44.6 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from 3. A relentless competitor, he’s built a reputation as a hustle-first floor general who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty.

The Mavericks could really use their own version of Andrew Nembhard

This signing couldn’t come at a better time for Dallas, who face a significant hole at point guard with Kyrie Irving expected to miss extended time until at least January or February. Brandon Williams is currently projected to start, backed up by Spencer Dinwiddie, but the rotation remains fluid. The door is wide open for a spark — and Nembhard could be that guy.

Despite his smaller stature, Nembhard’s ability to initiate offense and read defenses makes him a compelling fit in modern systems. His willingness to move the ball, push in transition, and find teammates in rhythm mirrors the traits of seasoned NBA facilitators.

However, size remains the glaring concern. In a league that increasingly values versatility and defensive switchability, smaller guards have a tougher path to long-term success. Nembhard will need to show that his skill set and grit can outweigh his physical limitations.

All eyes will now shift to Summer League, where Nembhard is expected to get plenty of run. If he can translate his college impact to the next level — even in short bursts — the Mavericks may find themselves with a hidden gem who’s more than just a temporary depth piece.

From undrafted to undeniable? Nembhard’s journey with the Mavericks is just getting started.