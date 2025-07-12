Miami Heat first round pick already looks like the most obvious steal of the 2025 NBA Draft

The Miami Heat tipped off their 2025 NBA Summer League schedule on Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. While the Hawks defeated the Heat 105-98, Miami received encouraging signs of potential from their 2025 first-round draft pick, Kasparas Jakucionis.

The Heat selected Jakucionis, the guard out of Illinois, with the 20th pick in this year's NBA Draft. In his one season with the Fighting Illini, Jakucionis averaged 15.0 points per game, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists, while shooting 44 percent from the field.

His impressive season with Illinois was enough for the Heat to draft him in the first round. Jakucionis was also named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors.

Heat first-round pick Kasparas Jakucionis already looks like a steal

It didn't take long for Jakucionis to show off his talent in the Heat's summer league opener against the Hawks. Jakucionis started strong, recording 14 points, two assists, two rebounds, one steal, and shooting 3-for-3 from three-point range.

Jakucionis finished the game leading the Heat in scoring with 24 points, four assists, four rebounds, and two steals. He shot 7-of-12 from the field and 5-of-9 from three point range in the losing effort.

We'll see if Jakucionis can improve on his performance as the Heat will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in their second summer league game tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. at the Cox Pavilion.

Where will Jakucionis fit in with the Heat next season

The Heat enter the 2025-26 NBA season coming off a 37-45 record in 2024 and being swept in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the last week, the Heat's backcourt has taken a huge step forward after acquiring Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team trade that also involved the Utah Jazz. Powell and Tyler Herro are expected to be the starters for Miami's backcourt, with Terry Rozier and Davion Mitchell being the second options off the bench. So, where does that leave Jakucionis?

Depending on his performance throughout the rest of the summer league, Jakucionis could be a reliable third option in the Heat's backcourt to start the season. The potential to improve as the season goes on could make Jakucionis a possible second option for Miami, as the health of Rozier is always a concern for the Heat.