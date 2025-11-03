Michigan transfer Aday Mara is finally in a position to climb NBA Draft boards

When Spanish big man Aday Mara arrived at UCLA as a freshman, many viewed him as a potential lottery pick. He was productive against quality competition in Europe as a teenager, with a mix of size, skill and IQ seemingly tailor-made to dominate the college game. Then a strange thing happened: Mara was basically M.I.A. his entire first season with the Bruins.

Mara finished his freshman year averaging 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds on 44.2 percent shooting in 9.8 minutes per game. Not exactly the dominant, Gasol-coded monster so many expected.

That said, Mara's sophomore season was far more encouraging. He still didn't command a ton of minutes — 13.1 per game, averaging 6.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks on 59.0 percent shooting — but the process was so much better. Mara handled physicality better, made his presence felt on defense, and showcased more of the touch and fluidity fans expected as a rim finisher offensively.

Now, as a junior, Mara takes his talents to Michigan, where he will step into the void left by Vlad Goldin. The Wolverines figure to compete at a high level in the Big Ten, with Mara granted an opportunity to finally expand his role and make his case to NBA decision-makers. He will share the frontcourt often with a potential Wooden Award candidate in Yaxel Lendeborg, a duo that will have scouts captivated all year.

Here's what you need to know about the massive Spaniard.

Aday Mara NBA Draft bio

Height: 7-foot-3

Weight: 240 lbs.

Birthdate: Apr. 7, 2005

Position: Center

Offensive Role: Post Scorer

Defensive Role: Rim Protector

Projected Draft Range: Second Round

NBA Draft highlights

Strengths

There should be a lot of excitement around the prospect of Mara playing more consistently this season. He will need to prove that he can handle the rigors of a more demanding role, but the talent — and physical tools — are all there on paper.

Mara was once viewed as a lottery-level prospect for a reason. It will be difficult for Mara to rebuild his stock to those heights, but he's still an anomalous force. There aren't a ton of 7-foot-3 big men in college nor the NBA. Mara has struggled against the physicality of college hoops on occasion, but he can still plow through undersized defenders at the rim and use his 7-foot-7 wingspan to engulf shot attempts inside.

The defense will be Mara's primary selling point at the next level. He's not super quick in space, but he can blow s**t up in drop coverage with the best of 'em. On a per-minute basis, Mara was one of the most imposing rim protectors in college basketball last season. He's a smart, highly aware defender. How he handles the athleticism of the NBA will be a huge swing factor, but the length and instincts should go a long way for Mara.

It's the same story offensively. Mara was often used as a post hub in his European days. UCLA mostly ignored him as a freshman and still kept Mara in the doghouse as a sophomore, but he has the length and touch to score effortlessly on post-ups. He has solid footwork and should only improve in that respect as he adds strength to his base.

Mara can also get up for lobs and provide that vertical threat as a rim-runner. Factor in his touch — and his passing acumen — and Mara has all the makings of an effective short roll maestro at the next level. That passing should not go undiscussed either. Mara maps out the court in his head and delivers pinpoint dimes from creative angles. It's not something we've seen as much in college, but Mara's IQ and selflessness are plus traits that should translate successfully to the next level.

If Mara can finish efficiently at the rim, block shots, inhale rebounds, and make smart decisions as a roller, that points to NBA role player utility. He's not built to play a ton of minutes, he won't be featured as a primary option on offense, but Mara should deliver on the small things that contribute to winning, with lingering upside tied to his outlier size, soft touch and IQ.

Weaknesses

The reason Mara has struggled to get on the floor so far in his career has a lot to do with his physicality — or lack thereof. Mara is an astonishingly large human, but he's still filling out his frame and balance is a frequent issue. While he's a fluid mover, Mara isn't quick and he doesn't handle contact to his chest well. He's too easily moved off his position, which can lead to fouls.

On the other end of the floor, it means Mara can stumble into turnovers when he's pressured. It also limits his post scoring. He has the size and skill to score over the top, but if he gets stonewalled, the results can quickly turn ugly. It's also worth noting that almost half (1.8) of Mara's rebounds last season were offensive. He's less dominant on the defensive glass than you might expect from a center his size. He's too easily boxed out.

Final summary

In the end, stamina and physicality will be sticking points for Mara as scouts evaluate his progress at Michigan. Can he hold up in more minutes? Can he defend in space without picking up bad fouls? If Michigan feeds him in the post, he can power through other bigs? If the answer to these questions is yes — if Mara is handling a meaningful workload and appears more comfortable in his skin against college competition — he has a chance to fly up draft boards in a big way.