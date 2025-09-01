The most underrated backcourts in the NBA: Where Klay and the Mavs really rank

In a recent video interview, Klay Thompson came to bat for the Dallas Mavericks as they enter the 2025-26 season fresh off of...an eventful year. To hear Klay say it, the Mavs feature the most well-rounded lineup in the NBA, including a lot of "guard depth" — and he didn't even mention Kyrie Irving.

Which begs the question: Between him and D'Angelo Russell, are we all sleeping on the Mavericks' stable of guards?

Let's take a look at what are, in my opinion, five of the most underrated backcourts in the NBA.

Charlotte Hornets

Am I insane? Maybe. But remember: In just his second year, LaMelo Ball was an All-Star. An injury reserve, but still. Ball is a game-changer on offense when he's healthy, and just in case he does go down again in 2026, Charlotte can slot another All-Star scorer at guard behind him in Collin Sexton.

Meanwhile, Spencer Dinwiddie is a third-stringer that can start on most teams, and while a rookie, Kon Knueppel seems NBA-ready. Most teams will sleep on the Charlotte Hornets. Don't be like most teams.

Portland Trail Blazers

Am I cheating by mentally including Deni Avdija in Portland's backcourt, even though he's technically listed as a small forward? Maybe. Is this entry still predicated on Scoot Henderson making a big jump this season? Probably. But both are still valid, and Shaedon Sharpe is poised himself to take a big leap. And on top of it all, you can't deny that Portland's backcourt also has a pair of top-tier veterans in Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard.

And before you forget, age-34 Dame still put up just under 25 points per game and made the All-Star Game.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns' backcourt is not underrated — Devin Booker is an All-NBA threat every year. Where they are being underrated is in the impact that their play can have on winning.

On defense, Phoenix is probably going to be terrible. But I think we're all sleeping on how well Booker and Jalen Green could get along. Throw in Dillon Brooks' wild intangibles on both ends, and the Suns' backcourt could be a bigger winner than any of us could see coming.

New Orleans Pelicans

If Dejounte Murray misses extended time over the course of the 2026 season, then this take could age like milk. But if he comes back with some semblance of the player he was before his ACL tear, he and Jordan Poole could be one of the most dangerous guard pairings in the NBA.

But even without him, Poole and Trey Murphy III are better than anyone thinks. And if Jeremiah Fears delivers early on his potential, watch out.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will likely not make the playoffs in 2026, but that doesn't mean they're bereft of talent. Tyler Herro can't be the 1A of a Finals team, at least as is, but he's still one of the best scorers in the league. And while he's old, newcomer Norman Powell is still coming off an All-Star-worthy season who can put Miami's offense into hyperdrive.

Sure, Terry Rozier and Davion Mitchell haven't lived up to what the Heat have hoped for them, but they could be great spark plugs off of the bench.