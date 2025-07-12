Myles Turner comment shows he doesn't know what he signed up for in Milwaukee

The biggest shock in NBA free agency was when the Milwaukee Bucks stole Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers and then waived Damian Lillard to make space for their new center. Turner was the starting center for the Eastern Conference champions, and if Tyrese Haliburton didn't suffer an awful injury in Game 7, he could be an NBA champion. Turner's impact for Indiana in the postseason was massive. Prior to the finals, Turner was averaging 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks on .525/.403/.776 splits.

Choosing Milwaukee over the Pacers was a shock. Turner's reason for the surprise decision is also somewhat confusing, as he told Eric Nehem of The Athletic that he, "Saw a chance to remain competitive." But does going to a Bucks team with an uncertain future really do that?

Will the Bucks be competitive with Myles Turner?

The Bucks front office has been under immense pressure the past few years. Damian Lillard tearing his Achilles made it seem that star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, could be on his way to requesting a trade. Antetokounmpo wants to stay in Milwaukee, but if he thinks they will not win a championship, a trade request seems more realistic.

Signing Turner was a good move; but without Lillard, is this team any better than it was last year?

The Indiana Pacers likely aren't going to compete for a title without Tyrese Haliburton in 2025-26. So in the short-term, do he and Giannis give the Bucks a better chance at success than if he stayed in Indiana? Maybe, but that's a short-sighted decision.

Milwaukee was also not the best option. Given the Bucks' flexibility, they are coming back with almost everyone as they did last season minus Lillard and Brook Lopez. At this point in time, Turner is a better and younger version of Lopez.

The success of the Bucks might depend on if Kevin Porter Jr. can return to his 2023 form, when he averaged 19.2 points on 56.5 percent true shooting. If Kyle Kuzma can be the guy he was in Washington, when he had back-to-back seasons averaging 20 points per game, then the Bucks can at least be competitive in the East. But that might be about it.

The Lakers, who were actively pursuing Turner, would have been a better long-term option than Milwaukee. He would get to play with LeBron James for a year or two, and Luka Doncic for the length of his contract. When factoring in the depth, star power, and him bringing rim protection to a team with solid perimeter defenders, they would have had a better shot to win the championship.