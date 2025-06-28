Mystics' lineup change might have just shifted WNBA power balance

Shakira Austin's impact cannot be overstated in the past five games for the Washington Mystics. To start the season, Austin had a lingering injury that left her on the bench for a few games. She has been plagued by injuries early in her career, stunting her growth into a star player. She had a solid rookie season, but missed the majority of both the 2022 and 2023 seasons with injuries. Now fully healthy, she's making a huge difference in Washington.

The Mystics had an up-and-down start to the WNBA season. They started 2-1, then went 1-6, but since then, things have turned in their favor. Washington has won 4 of their last 5 games, a streak that coincides with Austin being placed in the starting lineup.

Washington Mystics Performance:



Before Shakira Austin joined the starting lineup: 4–7

After Shakira Austin joined the starting lineup: 4–1



👀✨ pic.twitter.com/WcYu9zGxoI — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) June 27, 2025

Shakira Austin has thrived as a starter

In her past five games, Austin is averaging 18 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. She is a threat on both ends of the court, pairing her ability to shoot with tenacious defense. She can battle in the paint, as 6.4 of those rebounds per game are defensive. She has also led the Mystics in the last five games with an average of 1.4 blocks per game.

Shakira Austin powers through for the AND-1, giving the @washmystics an 11-2 run ✅



WAS-LVA | Prime pic.twitter.com/rpJ1k0A4Uw — WNBA (@WNBA) June 27, 2025

Washington has been missing their top scorer, Brittney Sykes — who averages 19.6 points per game — due to a leg injury. The Mystics have won both games without Sykes and have shown signs that should leave fans excited for when Sykes returns to this new lineup with Austin.

Last night, in Washington's victory against the Las Vegas Aces, the front-court duo of Kiki Iriafen and Austin held the Aces' most experienced big, A'ja Wilson, to a season-tying low of only five rebounds.

This Mystics team is young. Two of their top contributors are rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, which led a lot of fans to believe that the team would need time to form chemistry before they reached their ceiling. But it looks like we're already seeing a nearly finished product, and as Shakira Austin spends more time in the starting line-up, it will only get better — especially when the lineup is fully healthy.