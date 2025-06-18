The Minnesota Lynx won their second game in a row on Tuesday, but that victory came at a massive cost. Star forward Napheesa Collier left the game early in the third quarter with an injury and did not return.

Napheesa Collier leaves the game here early in the third quarter and went back to the locker room with an apparent injury.



It wasn't fully seen what Collier might have tweaked, but we'll see if she's able to return for the #Lynx. — Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) June 18, 2025

It was later confirmed that the ailment Collier is dealing with involves her back.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (back) will not return to tonight's game vs. Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/EnB7VI18gW — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 18, 2025

It goes without saying that any injury to Collier is a huge deal. All Lynx fans can do now is hold their collective breath and hope that the injury is minor.

Lynx win again, but at a massive cost

The Lynx continue to prove they deserve to be in the WNBA championship conversation, but their title hopes only exist with Collier perfectly healthy and contributing. That's what makes this period of uncertainty so nerve-wracking. There's no telling what she's dealing with and how long she might be out for.

Collier was the WNBA MVP runner-up last season, and looked like the presumptive favorite to win the award this season. She entered the night averaging 26.1 points per game on 53.3/44.4/93.0 splits to go along with 8.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.6 blocks. She stuffs the stat sheet in every possible way and impacts the game tremendously on both ends.

The Lynx have built enough of a cushion to survive without her in the regular season, but obviously, any major injury could have an impact on how the season shakes out and also on how the MVP race might resolve itself.

Napheesa Collier injury could impact WNBA MVP race

Entering the night, it truly felt as if Collier was the favorite to win the WNBA MVP award, considering how dominant she's been and how great the Lynx are as a team, but her injury, if at all serious, could put a crimp in that.

Perhaps the injury could be what Caitlin Clark needs to elevate in the rankings after she missed a couple of weeks with an injury of her own. Three-time MVP A'ja Wilson looms as a realistic threat to win the award once again. Perhaps one of the New York Liberty stars, Sabrina Ionescu or Breanna Stewart, could walk away with the award if they wrap up a historic season.

The hope, of course, is that Collier misses minimal, if any time, and remains the favorite to win the MVP award. If she does have to miss time, though, that allows others to enter the mix.

WNBA Commissioner's Cup final now has a big question mark

The Lynx will host the Indiana Fever as they look to repeat as Commissioner's Cup champs. The duel between Caitlin Clark and Collier should be a prime storyline ahead of that game, but only if the latter is available to play.

The final cup game is on July 1 with a massive payday at stake. The winning team takes home $500,000 to be split between their players.