Is Napheesa Collier playing tonight? Latest injury update for Lynx vs. Dream

The Minnesota Lynx are the hottest team in the WNBA with a league-best record of 12-2.

The Lynx are one of the most well-rounded teams in the league. For example, while ranking third in points per game (83.4), they also rank first in blocks per game (5.1).

The team ranks first in assists per game (23.2) and second in field goal percentage (46.5). They also rank fifth in steals per game at 8.1.

Much of the Lynx’s early-season success is owed to superstar Napheesa Collier, who is the frontrunner for MVP.

The 28-year-old forward has averaged 24.4 points (which leads the league), 8.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. This is despite missing three games so far this season due to a low back injury.

Napheesa Collier is questionable against the Atlanta Dream

It appears she could miss her fourth game of the season on Friday night when the Lynx take on the Atlanta Dream on the road. Minnesota announced on Thursday that Collier is questionable for the matchup. Collier is the only Lynx player on Friday’s injury report.

The Lynx are looking to bounce back from a 68-64 loss to the Washington Mystics, which snapped a three-game winning streak. Collier missed Tuesday’s game on the road in the nation’s capital.

The Dream are also looking to stop a skid, having lost their Tuesday game on the road to the Dallas Wings. The Dream are an impressive 10-5 this season and are only 1.5 games behind the defending champion New York Liberty.

The Dream score a second-best 83.5 points per game and have only lost one game at home at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park. They also rank second in the league with an average of 36.9 rebounds per game and are on the Lynx’s heels with an average of 4.9 blocks per game.

The Dream host the Lynx at 7:30 p.m. EST Friday night.