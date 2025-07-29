NBA analyst says this is LeBron's last year with the Lakers, one way or the other

When LeBron James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025–2026 season, it didn’t come as much of a shock to the NBA community. What else is a player entering his 23rd season at 40 years old going to do—take a pay cut?

The Lakers clearly weren’t planning on James taking the money, forcing them to pivot their offseason plans with less salary cap space and even less wiggle room to keep both James and Luka Dončić satisfied with the current roster. But the goal was never to focus on this season’s championship aspirations. It was to build around Dončić for the next decade — an ideology even GM Nico Harrison hasn’t fully embraced.

So, where exactly does that leave James? Many assumed he could finally pull the plug and call it quits. Except James has already debunked that rumor. Others have speculated that L.A. could trade him midseason, signaling a shift toward the future and a quiet exit from his looming presence. However, NBA insider Marc Stein believes this is likely the last year fans will see James in a Lakers jersey, hinting at a free agency departure next summer.

“The reality is that training camps don't open leaguewide for two full months from now, so some patience must be applied to have a clearer picture, but to this point there has been no indication that James has begun thinking in one-more-year terms. Not yet anyway. If James doesn't want retirement forced upon him, as one suspects, that almost certainly means he would have to find a new team next summer.”

James has only been a free agent three times during his 22-year career — 2010, 2014, and 2018 — and each time he switched teams. When Year 23 is finally in the books, James will become an unrestricted free agent once again, and the odds are pointing toward a change of scenery.

Opening up nearly $50 million doesn’t just give the Lakers flexibility they’ve only dreamed of — it allows them to target players who aren’t in their early 40s. Trae Young, Zach LaVine, and De’Aaron Fox are among the expected names to hit the market, pending they don’t sign extensions with their current teams. Pairing any of those stars — each still in their prime — with Dončić could be a recipe for long-term success.

Now, the biggest question remains: What does the summer of 2026 hold for LeBron James?

The LeBron era is coming to a close for the Lakers

Many have speculated about a potential team-up with former Team USA teammate Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors, in an effort to replicate their 2024 Olympic gold medal success. Others have pointed toward the Dallas Mavericks — the very team that traded Dončić to the Lakers. Imagine a roster of Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Cooper Flagg, and LeBron James. Enticing, isn’t it?

Perhaps it’s the Los Angeles Clippers— the same facility where James was recently seen practicing. That would keep him close to home, just in a different jersey.

Bron getting his workouts done at the old Clippers practice facility & in basic Nike gear. I know everyone is gonna say “reaching” or “Non story” BUT Bron usually begins his summer workouts at the Laker facility & usually rocks Laker Nike gear for the most part. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OcnXUYsZW3 — Audel Del Toro (@CantBeatAudel) July 29, 2025

One thing is for certain: the LeBron-Lakers partnership will likely end after this season. The championship window has closed. For the Lakers, the focus is on building for the future. For James, it’s one final ride to cement his legacy as the greatest of all time — just not in purple and gold.