Why the NBA CBA stands in the way of a perfect Warriors-Bulls trade

If the Golden State Warriors don’t really want to pay Jonathan Kuminga, and the Chicago Bulls don’t really need Josh Giddey, why not swap?

That’s the idea that has at least been glanced upon in talks, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, who reported that the Warriors have interested in a double sign-and-trade for the two restricted free agents both locked in contract stalemates.

Unfortunately, the deal would be super complicated thanks the NBA’s ever-meddling CBA.

There’s a rule called the Base Year Compensation Rule, and it works like this:

If the Warriors trade Kuminga, his outgoing salary counts for 50 percent for Golden State of whatever the first year of that deal is, but for the Bulls, it would count the full amount.

Likewise, Giddey would count 50 percent in the trade construct of his first year salary, while Golden State would absorb the full amount.

So let’s say they both agree to a three-year, $90 million extension (entirely hypothetical, not based on any reporting). For the Warriors, they’d be sending out $15 million in trade capital, and the Bulls would be receiving $30 million. Same for the Bulls.

So to pull this off, you would need a third team to take on quite a bit of money, if the two teams could even come up with the differentiating $15 million to begin with to send out.

It’s not impossible, but it’s unlikely because any players making up that differential, even if it’s multiple players, are players both teams likely want a better return for than just including in acquiring two players their own teams didn’t want to pay the full amount.

The Warriors and Bulls need a third team that may not exist

What makes this a bummer is that the trade makes perfect sense in basketball terms. Even if the Bulls’ front office is encouraged by Giddey’s potential and what he showed to end last season, the two players fit the other team’s roster and timeline much better.

For example, Kuminga is a north-south player. He needs to get the ball at the top of the key and get downhill. That’s his biggest strength, according to his own coaches and teammates. But the Warriors play East-West thanks to having the best sideline-to-sideline 3-point threat in history in Stephen Curry.

The Warriors are clearly trying to win now to try and sneak in one more title before Steph is done. Kuminga doesn’t help that. He wasn’t even in the rotation down the stretch of the season or in the first-round series vs. Houston.

But Chicago also has Coby White. Why would they commit big money to Giddey if White is likely to need the ball and might be a better player long-term?

Meanwhile, if you pair White with Kuminga and Matas Buzelis, now you have a three-man Baby Bulls core to get excited about. Kuminga could do major damage in Billy Donovan’s offense and make a lot of sense with the Bulls roster.

Having Kuminga would also help the Bulls justify moving off Patrick Williams’ nonsensical contract.

All the while, Giddey would act as a supplementary playmaker in every Warriors configuration. In staggered lineups with Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, Giddey could provide shooting (where he’s improved) while also understanding their playstyles because of his basketball IQ.

In staggered sets with Stephen Curry, Giddey could act as the facilitator if Butler is on the bench or taking a rest night.

It just makes sense.

Alas, unless both teams find probably not just one extra team but multiple extra teams, and both sides are comfortable moving on from their respective guys, this will remain a pipe dream. A good idea, but one that is unlikely to happen, as the most likely outcome is Kuminga stays in Golden State and Giddey remains with the Bulls.

Chalk up another one to how the NBA CBA can kill hoop dreams.