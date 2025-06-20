NBA Draft history: Teams with the most No. 1 picks all time

For the second time in franchise history, the Dallas Mavericks will have the No. 1 overall pick. They will have their choice of whomever at the top of the 2025 NBA Draft. Prior to next week's marquee event, the only other time they had the No. 1 pick, they selected DePaul Blue Demons forward Mark Aguirre way back in 1981. This was only the second second in the franchise's existence, so quite a while ago.

With the lottery system being all the rage since 1985, you have to hit when you have the No. 1 pick. Having the worst record in the NBA does not guarantee a team of having the No. 1 overall. Look no further than the Trust the Process era of the Philadelphia 76ers. They ended up with two No. 1 overall picks, both of whom are no longer on the team because they have no idea how to shoot a basketball.

Dating back to 1947, these 10 NBA franchises have had the No. 1 overall four or more times before.

Cleveland Cavaliers (6): Austin Carr (1971), Brad Daugherty (1986), LeBron James (2003), Kyrie Irving (2011), Anthony Bennett (2013), Andrew Wiggins (2014) San Diego/Houston Rockets (5): Elvin Hayes (1968), John Lucas (1976), Ralph Sampson (1983), Akeem Olajuwon (1984), Yao Ming (2002) Rochester/Cincinnati Royals/Kansas City/Sacramento Kings (5): Sihugo Green (1956), Rod Hundley (1957), Bob Boozer (1959), Oscar Robertson (1960) Pervis Ellison (1989) Milwaukee/St. Louis/Atlanta Hawks (4): Mark Workman (1952), Dick Ricketts (1955), David Thompson (1975), Zaccharie Risacher (2024) Milwaukee Bucks (4): Lew Alcindor (1969), Kent Benson (1977), Glenn Robinson (1994), Andrew Bogut (2005) New York Knicks (4): Art Heyman (1963), Jim Barnes (1964), Cazzie Russell (1966), Patrick Ewing (1985) Orlando Magic (4): Shaquille O'Neal (1992), Chris Webber (1993), Dwight Howard (2004), Paolo Banchero (2022) Syracuse Nationals/Philadelphia 76ers (4): Doug Collins (1973), Allen Iverson (1996), Ben Simmons (2016), Markelle Fultz (2017) Portland Trail Blazers (4): LaRue Martin (1972), Bill Walton (1974), Mychal Thompson (1978), Greg Oden (2007) Chicago Packers/Zephyrs/Washington Wizards (4): Walt Bellamy (1961), Bill McGill (1962) Kwame Brown (2001), John Wall (2010)

To date, the Cleveland Cavaliers have had the No. 1 overall pick six times. LeBron James in 2003 and Kyrie Irving in 2011 are the most notable. Brad Daugherty and Austin Carr had excellent careers as well. Andrew Wiggins never played for the team. Anthony Bennett sadly goes down as one of the worst No. 1 overall picks in NBA Draft history. Keep in mind Cleveland has only had a team since 1970.

Franchises that are now the Houston Rockets and the Sacramento Kings have picked first five times.

What all can we learn from the teams who pick No. 1 overall the most?

A third of the league has had the No. 1 overall pick four or more times. Several others have picked first three times. Upon looking at the 10 franchises listed above, half of them have relocated before. The other half have quite a few giving off expansion era vibes. Cleveland, the Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers came into the league in the 1960s and 1970s. The Orlando Magic did in 1989.

Of the teams who have had the No. 1 overall pick the most, I would say the Rockets and Magic have among the highest hit percentages. I would also argue that if you have the No. 1 overall pick at least four times, one of those players becomes an all-timer. Whether or not he does that in your team's uniform or not is entirely up to you. Looking at you, Atlanta Hawks, with regard to David Thompson.

What is important to know is draft picks are not traded during the draft, as the team on the clock must then make the selection for the team they are trading for. It is why Andrew Wiggins is listed as going No. 1 overall to the Cavaliers, when in fact he debuted with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The NBA Draft is so unpredictable, but getting the No. 1 overall pick means you are likely to land a star.

Hopefully, whoever Dallas takes No. 1 is as good as Mark Aguirre was for them, if not even better.