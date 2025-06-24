NBA Draft ticket prices: How much does it cost to get in?

The 2025 NBA Draft is right around the corner, signaling the arrival of a new wave of incoming talent from college hoops and international leagues. Top prospects like Cooper Flagg, VJ Edgecombe, and Ace Bailey headline this year’s class, with names like Derik Queen, Thomas Sorber, and Egor Demin also expected to generate buzz on draft night.

This year’s event will once again be hosted at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, home of the Brooklyn Nets. With the exception of the 2020 edition, which was held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions, Barclays has been the Draft’s home since 2013, providing fans with a steady dose of excitement, surprises, and unforgettable moments — from Anthony Bennett’s shocking No. 1 selection, to Kristaps Porzingis being booed into NBA stardom.

Now, with another highly anticipated class set to take the stage, fans might be wondering: What does it cost to attend the 2025 NBA Draft in person?

Here’s a breakdown of current ticket prices across top resale platforms:

2025 NBA Draft Ticket Prices by Platform

Ticketing Platform Lowest Highest SeatGeek $49 $632 Ticketmaster $42.93 $708.35 Vivid Seats $37 $488.59 Stubhub $40 $605 Tickpick $39 $632 Gametime $38 $601

As you can see, prices vary depending on where you’re looking.

Vivid Seats offers the most affordable entry point at $37, making it the best budget option for fans just hoping to get in the door.

On the high end, Ticketmaster carries the most expensive premium seat at a whopping $708.35, topping SeatGeek’s $638.75 and StubHub’s $589.99.

If you're eyeing the front rows or VIP experience, Vivid Seats still holds the edge on value, offering its top-tier ticket at $488.59 — over $100 cheaper than the next platform.

While the seat you choose will shape your in-person experience, one thing remains true: this is one of the most anticipated nights in the basketball calendar. Fans around the world will tune in to hear the familiar chime and watch NBA Commissioner Adam Silver walk to the podium to announce the first 30 picks of the opening round.

Whether you're courtside in Brooklyn or watching from your couch, the future of the league starts here.