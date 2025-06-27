Day one is done, but the NBA Draft is far from complete. Now a two-day event (for some reason) we're officially into sicko territory, where fans convince themselves that their team found the gem of the second round. Maybe they did!

There is plenty of talent remaining at the top of the second round; Rasheer Fleming from St. Joe's, Kam Jones from Marquette, Big East DPOY Ryan Kalkbrenner from Creighton — all still on the board on Thursday night.

NBA Draft second round full results, live updates

Pick Team Player 31 Phoenix Suns Rasheer Fleming 32 Orlando Magic Noah Penda 33 Charlotte Hornets Sion James 34 Charlotte Hornets Ryan Kalkbrenner 35 Philadelphia 76ers Johni Broome 36 Los Angeles Lakers Adou Thiero 37 Detroit Pistons Chaz Lanier 38 Indiana Pacers Kam Jones 39 Toronto Raptors Alijah Martin 40 New Orleans Pelicans Micah Peavy 41 Phoenix Suns Koby Brea 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59

Lakers trade up for Adou Thiero of Arkansas

Well, the Lakers didn't get their center, but they did get a versatile forward in Adou Thiero, the star of John Calipari's Arkansas team last season.

Hornets take their second Duke player of the draft

After taking Kon Knueppel on Wednesday, the Hornets doubled down on Dukies with Sion James in the second round. They're already tampering for Cooper Flagg's inevitable future trade from Dallas. I kid.

Magic take Noah Penda, hope to win every game 75-74

Okay, I don't think they actually hope for that, but they're building a team that might do it anyway. Penda, a long, tenacious defender from France, fits perfectly into the Magic identity of shutting down opposing offenses.

Suns kick off second round with a trade, draft Rasheer Fleming

Philly, stand up. Rasheer Fleming of St. Joe's University is the first pick of the second round, as the Suns look to beef up their defensive upside. Fleming is 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, shot 39 percent from 3-point range, and averaged well over a steal and a block each last year in the A-10.