Day one is done, but the NBA Draft is far from complete. Now a two-day event (for some reason) we're officially into sicko territory, where fans convince themselves that their team found the gem of the second round. Maybe they did!
There is plenty of talent remaining at the top of the second round; Rasheer Fleming from St. Joe's, Kam Jones from Marquette, Big East DPOY Ryan Kalkbrenner from Creighton — all still on the board on Thursday night.
NBA Draft second round full results, live updates
Pick
Team
Player
31
Phoenix Suns
Rasheer Fleming
32
Orlando Magic
Noah Penda
33
Charlotte Hornets
Sion James
34
Charlotte Hornets
Ryan Kalkbrenner
35
Philadelphia 76ers
Johni Broome
36
Los Angeles Lakers
Adou Thiero
37
Detroit Pistons
Chaz Lanier
38
Indiana Pacers
Kam Jones
39
Toronto Raptors
Alijah Martin
40
New Orleans Pelicans
Micah Peavy
41
Phoenix Suns
Koby Brea
Lakers trade up for Adou Thiero of Arkansas
Well, the Lakers didn't get their center, but they did get a versatile forward in Adou Thiero, the star of John Calipari's Arkansas team last season.
Hornets take their second Duke player of the draft
After taking Kon Knueppel on Wednesday, the Hornets doubled down on Dukies with Sion James in the second round. They're already tampering for Cooper Flagg's inevitable future trade from Dallas. I kid.
Magic take Noah Penda, hope to win every game 75-74
Okay, I don't think they actually hope for that, but they're building a team that might do it anyway. Penda, a long, tenacious defender from France, fits perfectly into the Magic identity of shutting down opposing offenses.
Suns kick off second round with a trade, draft Rasheer Fleming
Philly, stand up. Rasheer Fleming of St. Joe's University is the first pick of the second round, as the Suns look to beef up their defensive upside. Fleming is 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, shot 39 percent from 3-point range, and averaged well over a steal and a block each last year in the A-10.