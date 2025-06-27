Fansided

NBA Draft Tracker: Every pick, updates from the second round of the 2025 draft

We're on to day two of the NBA Draft, and plenty of talent remains on the board.
Quinn Everts
Day one is done, but the NBA Draft is far from complete. Now a two-day event (for some reason) we're officially into sicko territory, where fans convince themselves that their team found the gem of the second round. Maybe they did!

There is plenty of talent remaining at the top of the second round; Rasheer Fleming from St. Joe's, Kam Jones from Marquette, Big East DPOY Ryan Kalkbrenner from Creighton — all still on the board on Thursday night.

NBA Draft second round full results, live updates

Pick

Team

Player

31

Phoenix Suns

Rasheer Fleming

32

Orlando Magic

Noah Penda

33

Charlotte Hornets

Sion James

34

Charlotte Hornets

Ryan Kalkbrenner

35

Philadelphia 76ers

Johni Broome

36

Los Angeles Lakers

Adou Thiero

37

Detroit Pistons

Chaz Lanier

38

Indiana Pacers

Kam Jones

39

Toronto Raptors

Alijah Martin

40

New Orleans Pelicans

Micah Peavy

41

Phoenix Suns

Koby Brea

Lakers trade up for Adou Thiero of Arkansas

Well, the Lakers didn't get their center, but they did get a versatile forward in Adou Thiero, the star of John Calipari's Arkansas team last season.

Hornets take their second Duke player of the draft

After taking Kon Knueppel on Wednesday, the Hornets doubled down on Dukies with Sion James in the second round. They're already tampering for Cooper Flagg's inevitable future trade from Dallas. I kid.

Magic take Noah Penda, hope to win every game 75-74

Okay, I don't think they actually hope for that, but they're building a team that might do it anyway. Penda, a long, tenacious defender from France, fits perfectly into the Magic identity of shutting down opposing offenses.

Suns kick off second round with a trade, draft Rasheer Fleming

Philly, stand up. Rasheer Fleming of St. Joe's University is the first pick of the second round, as the Suns look to beef up their defensive upside. Fleming is 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, shot 39 percent from 3-point range, and averaged well over a steal and a block each last year in the A-10.

