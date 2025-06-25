The 2025 NBA Draft is not short on storylines. Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper provide the superstar upside at the top of the draft, the Sixers at No. 3 are the first wild card, Ace Bailey is telling everyone he doesn't want to play for them, the Brooklyn Nets have approximately 18 first-round picks and Oklahoma City is reportedly trying to trade up from No. 15. No one let them do it!
FanSided has you covered for live coverage throughout the draft, including every pick updated live, right here:
2025 NBA Draft live results: Every pick from the first round of the draft
Pick
Team
Player
1
Dallas Mavericks
2
San Antonio Spurs
3
Philadelphia 76ers
4
Charlotte Hornets
5
Utah Jazz
6
Washington Wizards
7
New Orleans Pelicans
8
Brooklyn Nets
9
Toronto Raptors
10
Phoenix Suns
11
Portland Trail Blazers
12
Chicago Bulls
13
Atlanta Hawks
14
San Antonio Spurs
15
Oklahoma City Thunder
16
Memphis Grizzlies
17
Minnesota Timberwolves
18
Washington Wizards
19
Brooklyn Nets
20
Miami Heat
21
Utah Jazz
22
Brooklyn Nets
23
New Orleans Pelicans
24
Oklahoma City Thunder
25
Orlando Magic
26
Brooklyn Nets
27
Brooklyn Nets
28
Boston Celtics
29
Phoenix Suns
30
Los Angeles Clippers
Cooper Flagg will be the top pick to the Dallas Mavericks
There isn't any suspense at the top of this one. Duke freshman forward Cooper Flagg will be the top pick in this draft to the Dallas Mavericks, a team that did everything in its power to take itself out of NBA Finals contention, only to win the draft lottery and immediately replace one superstar with another potential superstar. Whatever.
Dylan Harper likely to go No. 2 to San Antonio
No one is holding their breath about the No. 2 pick, either. San Antonio is widely assumed to pick Rutgers guard Dylan Harper here, just a year after its rookie guard Stephon Castle won ROY. The fit isn't perfect, but it's still very clearly the right pick — Harper has star upside, too.
Philadelphia is a wild card at No. 3
Keep the pick and take VJ Edgecombe? Ignore Ace Bailey's seeming wishes to go elsewhere and take him anyway? Trade the pick for a veteran? Trade it for more picks?
Who knows! This is where the draft really starts. I think it's Edgecombe, who (like Harper) isn't a perfect fit, but again, the strategy is best player available always.
Brooklyn still has five first-round picks
We're getting awfully close to draft time, and the Brooklyn Nets still own five first-round picks in the draft. It doesn't make any sense to use them all, but it would be pretty funny! And there's value in that, right?