The 2025 NBA Draft is not short on storylines. Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper provide the superstar upside at the top of the draft, the Sixers at No. 3 are the first wild card, Ace Bailey is telling everyone he doesn't want to play for them, the Brooklyn Nets have approximately 18 first-round picks and Oklahoma City is reportedly trying to trade up from No. 15. No one let them do it!

FanSided has you covered for live coverage throughout the draft, including every pick updated live, right here:

2025 NBA Draft live results: Every pick from the first round of the draft

Pick Team Player 1 Dallas Mavericks 2 San Antonio Spurs 3 Philadelphia 76ers 4 Charlotte Hornets 5 Utah Jazz 6 Washington Wizards 7 New Orleans Pelicans 8 Brooklyn Nets 9 Toronto Raptors 10 Phoenix Suns 11 Portland Trail Blazers 12 Chicago Bulls 13 Atlanta Hawks 14 San Antonio Spurs 15 Oklahoma City Thunder 16 Memphis Grizzlies 17 Minnesota Timberwolves 18 Washington Wizards 19 Brooklyn Nets 20 Miami Heat 21 Utah Jazz 22 Brooklyn Nets 23 New Orleans Pelicans 24 Oklahoma City Thunder 25 Orlando Magic 26 Brooklyn Nets 27 Brooklyn Nets 28 Boston Celtics 29 Phoenix Suns 30 Los Angeles Clippers

Cooper Flagg will be the top pick to the Dallas Mavericks

There isn't any suspense at the top of this one. Duke freshman forward Cooper Flagg will be the top pick in this draft to the Dallas Mavericks, a team that did everything in its power to take itself out of NBA Finals contention, only to win the draft lottery and immediately replace one superstar with another potential superstar. Whatever.

Dylan Harper likely to go No. 2 to San Antonio

No one is holding their breath about the No. 2 pick, either. San Antonio is widely assumed to pick Rutgers guard Dylan Harper here, just a year after its rookie guard Stephon Castle won ROY. The fit isn't perfect, but it's still very clearly the right pick — Harper has star upside, too.

Philadelphia is a wild card at No. 3

Keep the pick and take VJ Edgecombe? Ignore Ace Bailey's seeming wishes to go elsewhere and take him anyway? Trade the pick for a veteran? Trade it for more picks?

Who knows! This is where the draft really starts. I think it's Edgecombe, who (like Harper) isn't a perfect fit, but again, the strategy is best player available always.

Brooklyn still has five first-round picks

We're getting awfully close to draft time, and the Brooklyn Nets still own five first-round picks in the draft. It doesn't make any sense to use them all, but it would be pretty funny! And there's value in that, right?