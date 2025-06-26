NBA Draft Trade Tracker: Live updates on every draft night deal

Let's wheel and deal, folks. The NBA Draft is upon us, and while there are plenty of questions about where guys will be selected, there's also plenty of questions about where teams will select. Philadelphia, Charlotte and Utah all seem willing to trade down, Oklahoma City apparently wants to trade up, and Brooklyn has five (!) first-rounders that it can't possibly use all of... right?

Here's all the action that has already occurred. Stay tuned as we update you on all the trades that go down on draft night — it seems like we could be in store for a busy night.

NBA Draft Trade Tracker: Every deal that goes down on draft night

Spurs, Pacers kick off draft night trades with pick swap

The first trade of draft night is... kind of boring. The San Antonio Spurs traded the No. 38 pick in this draft to the Pacers for a future second-rounder and cash, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. This makes tomorrow night a little more interesting for Indiana — they now have No. 38 and No. 54, and could package them to move up even more.

League-changing? Maybe not. But we're off!

First draft pick trade of the night: The San Antonio Spurs are trading the No. 38 pick in tonight's NBA draft to the Indiana Pacers for a future second-round pick and cash, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2025

Kristaps Porzingis heads to Hawks, Nets snag pick No. 22

The Nets saw the chance to get another pick — their fifth first-rounder — and took full advantage, in a trade that also landed them Terence Mann. If they use all five picks, they will become the first team ever to draft five players in the first round.

BREAKING: Boston, Atlanta and Brooklyn are finalizing a three-team trade that sends Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Hawks, Terance Mann and Atlanta's No. 22 pick to the Nets, and Georges Niang and a second-rounder to the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/1fcbIslyVF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2025

Pelicans get No. 40 in trade with Wizards

The Wizards and Pelicans made a surprising deal just about 24 hours before the draft, in a trade that sends Jordan Poole to New Orleans and CJ McCollum to Washington. In the deal, NOLA also gets the No. 40 pick in this draft, now their only second-rounder and third pick total in this draft.