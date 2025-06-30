NBA Free Agency technically begins at 6 pm ET on Monday, June 30, though you would be forgiven if it feels like it is already underway. Free agents are free to negotiate with their incumbent teams before the big day, and that has led to several reported deals over the past few days. Still, players cannot officially look to change teams until Monday, and there will be a lot of attention paid to the available centers.

There are a few high-profile teams, headlined by the Los Angeles Lakers, that have screaming needs at the position. Beyond that, there are some legitimately major names available, including the starting center on a team that very nearly won the 2025 title. Here is a look at the top eight available big men as the market opens.

Myles Turner

The heavy assumption is that Turner could return to Indiana, but nothing is done at this juncture. As such, he is clearly the best center on the market coming off a season in which he helped to lead the Pacers to the NBA Finals. Turner is the rare center who can protect the rim while spacing the floor and, if the Pacers balked on signing him, he would have a real market. It is noteworthy that Turner does have a few weaknesses, headlined by rebounding, but he is still an above-average starter at the position.

Brook Lopez

If Brook Lopez was five years younger, he would probably be No. 1 on the list. He happens to be 37 right now, but Lopez is still highly effective. Like Turner, Lopez is the combination of a rim protector and a floor spacer, and he has partnered very well with Giannis Antetokounmpo for many years in Milwaukee. He could return to the Bucks, but Lopez has made a lot of money in his career, and he could be searching for a spot on a top-tier contender.

Al Horford

If not for the retooling effort in Boston, everyone would likely assume Horford would return to the Celtics. He still might, but the ageless big man (Horford just turned 39) would be appealing in virtually any situation. Horford isn't a traditional 7-foot masher, but he remains a valuable and versatile defender who can shoot and doesn't need the ball to succeed.

Deandre Ayton

Ayton was a surprise entry to this list when the Blazers elected to buy him out on Sunday evening. He certainly was not worth the $35 million price tag when Portland was trying to trade him, but Ayton is intriguing now that the price has come down. He has a mixed reputation, to say the least, but it wasn't that long ago that he was a very good two-way center on an NBA Finals team in Phoenix. He's also only 26 years old, which could be interesting for an up-and-coming team.

Clint Capela

Like Horford and Lopez above, Capela's best days are behind him. He would be a low-level starter if given that role, but Capela could be exceptionally useful in a tandem or as a high-end backup. He is a fantastic rebounder and defensive communicator who is a low-usage player on offense. Capela is also highly respected as a veteran presence.

Luke Kornet

Kornet is probably underrated. In Boston, he was the third option at center behind Horford and Kristaps Porzingis, but for the vast majority of teams, he would be a high-end No. 2 center. He is a very strong rim protector. There were also shooting flashes early in his career, and Kornet should be in demand if he wants to leave Boston.

Moritz Wagner

The assumption is that Wagner will return to Orlando to continue playing with his brother, Franz, but the Magic declined an $11 million team option. Part of that is the reality that he is recovering from a major knee injury, but Wagner is legitimately gifted as an offensive player at center. If the Magic don't secure his return, other teams should pounce and be patient as he recovers.