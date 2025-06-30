NBA free agency tracker, rumors, news, live updates as new league year begins

Okay, have you caught your breath after the NBA Draft? Great. It's time for free agency. The new NBA league year will commence on Monday night at 6 PM EST, which signals the officially unofficial start of NBA free agency. Teams can't technically sign free agents from other teams until July 6th, but deals will be agreed upon at 6 PM on the dot. It's always crazy how quickly teams and players negotiate contracts, considering they're not allowed to be contacting them any earlier.

Weird, right?

Anyway, as free agency gets underway, we have all the signing news, rumors and live updates from around the NBA world.

Nic Batum stays with Clippers on two-year deal

After playing with the Clippers for years, then a brief stint in Philly, then heading back to the Clippers, veteran forward Nic Batum is... staying with the Clippers. According to Shams, it's a two-year, $11.5 million deal for the 36 year-old fan favorite in LA.

Even at this point in his career, Batum does things that help a team win. He's a smart player with great feel, can knock down a 3-pointer every once in a while and has always been a willing passer. The Clips re-signed James Harden a few days ago, and now keep Batum, too.

Rockets preparing multi-year offer to Dorian Finney-Smith

According to Marc Stein, the Houston Rockets are preparing to offer DFS, who declined his player option with the Lakers, a four-year contract at the start of free agency tonight.

This has already been a monster summer for Houston already with the addition of Kevin Durant and the re-signing of Fred Vanvleet and the extension of Jabari Smith. Adding an established, reliable two-way wing to replace Dillon Brooks would be the finishing touches on an admirable offseason by this front office.

Houston is believed to be readying a four-year offer to Dorian Finney-Smith, sources say.



The Lakers know it will be difficult to retain DFS and maintain desired long-term financial flexibility but entered Monday hoping it was still possible.



More here: https://t.co/kDf0IwaZ22 https://t.co/cwyCRuWlUu — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2025

Day'Ron Sharpe returns to Nets on two-year deal

One of the more intriguing center options on the market... if off the market, before the free agency period actually starts. Brooklyn is bringing back Sharpe on a two-year, $12 million deal, which seems like a considerable underpay for a guy who surely had interest from numerous teams. But Brooklyn brings back the 23 year-old before anyone else can snatch him away.

Suns keep Collin Gillespe on one-year deal

According to Shams, the Suns will bring Gillespe back on a guaranteed one-year deal. The former Villanova Wildcats star had some nice moments last season and now inks a new deal.

Tre Mann becomes unrestricted free agent

After the Charlotte Hornets added one point guard in Colin Sexton via trade with Utah, they let another one walk, after they decline to tender Tre Mann's contract, making him a free agent, according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

Just In: The Charlotte Hornets declined to tender Tre Mann his one-year, $6.94 million dollar qualifying offer, sources told @hoopshype. Mann becomes an unrestricted free agent after averaging 14.1 points, including 40% from 3-point range, 3.0 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 13 games pic.twitter.com/q6jSoVO4Bx — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 30, 2025

Lakers pursuing Brook Lopez, Clint Capela, Deandre Ayton

In the wake of Los Angeles losing Dorian Finney-Smith, they turn to veteran centers; Brook Lopez and Clint Capela, according to Dan Woike of The Athletic, with Deandre Ayton being, "...another target on their list."

I get that Los Angeles needs any center depth it can find; but Brook Lopez probably isn't a starting-caliber center at this point in his career, and I have my doubts about Capela in that role, too. But I digress.

Jazz waive Johnny Juzang

In a somewhat surprising move, the Jazz waived Johnny Juzang hours before the start of free agency, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. After a career-best 8.9 points per game in 2024-25, Juzang now hits the open market.

I'm not sure what Juzang's ceiling is in the NBA, but I'm pretty confident he is a rotation NBA player, and I'm curious to see where he ends up. It won't be a huge contract, but some team could benefit from taking a flyer on the 24 year-old.

A potentuial Chris Paul reunion in Phoenix?

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, there's a real chance Chris Paul lands back in Phoenix if the Suns part ways with Tyus Jones, who is an unrestricted free agent.

Paul is... old, to put it bluntly. He's far past his prime. But he did play every game last season for San Antonio (massively impressive) and he could fill in the gaps of a Devin Booker / Jalen Green backcourt, which will be... fascinating to watch. I like the fit.

Who else wants to see Chris Paul back in Phoenix? 🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/rdqQTp9LAY — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) June 29, 2025

Pistons turn attention to Nickeil Alexander-Walker

The Detroit Pistons didn't expect to be big players in free agency this summer, but with the ongoing gambling investigation involving Malik Beasley, they're suddenly in a tough spot. If they wait around and then Beasley isn't on the team next year, then they missed their chance to add some depth to a team isn't too far from contention in the East.

Detroit is, at least, putting its name in the hat for prospective free agents, as Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reports that, if the Pistons lose Beasley, Dennis Schroder and Tim Hardaway Jr, the team, "Could create $24 million in space to pursue Nickeil Alexander-Walker and other free agents." Atlanta is also interested in Alexander-Walker; it's not surprise he's a hot commodity in a thin wing free agent class.

Would NAW be better than the combination of Beasley, Schroder and THJ? Maybe! I'm a big NAW fan and I think he can be even better than he was in Minnesota with a bigger role, which he'd get in Detroit. He's a much better defender than all three of those guys, and although he isn't the volume shooter that Beasley is, he's still been over 38 percent the past two years. This would be an awesome fit.

Blazers buy out Deandre Ayton, Lakers could be landing spot

This rumor is a little more "we hope this happens," than "there's reason to believe this happens." Of course, now-free agent center Deandre Ayton would be a perfect fit for the Lakers, who lack NBA talent at center. But plenty of teams will be on Ayton's phone on Monday, and the Lakers — despite having potentially the best situation to slide Ayton into — will still need to beat the field for Ayton.