Things are pretty quiet in the NBA right now, which helps explain why a Men's Health feature on Luka Dončić and his svelte new frame dominated the news yesterday. The piece included some interesting details, including about how the focus is on preventing injuries not just slimming down, as well as Dončić rightly pointing out that there is a lot more to athleticism than just jumping high.

“Not everything is jumping high. I think I’m very athletic in other stuff. Balancing, controlling my body, what I do when I stop, slowing down.

That sentiment stood out wildly next to the surprising detail in the piece that Dončić posted a 42-inch vertical at the NBA Draft Combine. If you're confused by both the eye-popping number and the fact that he managed that without actually attending the combine, you can probably guess the culprit — a Google AI hallucination.

That men's health article on Luka Doncic claims he had a 42-inch vertical at the combine... but Luka didn't participate in the combine



It seems like the author just got that from the Google AI summary, which mistakes Donte Divincenzo's vertical leap number for Luka's. pic.twitter.com/2vLmGI2YvY — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) July 28, 2025

There is a lot of concern in digital media right now about the ways in which generative AI could encroach on the jobs of writers, reporters, editors. Mistakes like this give me hope, but I am also encouraged by the core belief that anything a LLM can do, a human can do better. To that end, I've decided to flip the script and create my own AI-style hallucination.

Oh, so you think Luka Dončić had a 42-inch vertical leap?!?!

Well, remember when he won the 2022 Slam Dunk Contest ...

Cleveland, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2022 — It's been a long time since the Slam Dunk Contest featured legitimate stars. But with the announcement of the 75th Anniversary Team coming at halftime of tonight's All-Star Game, the NBA twisted arms behind the scenes to make sure the field of Saturday night's premier event would measure up.

They convinced Ja Morant to continue throwing caution to the wing, probably the easiest sell of the group. They called Giannis Antetokounmpo down from Mt. Olympus to dunk on this mortal plane. They talked bouncy young superstar, Luka Dončić into showing off his elite hops. And finally, the coup de grâce — coaxing LeBron James, in his 19th season, into his first-ever NBA dunk contest.

Rocket Arena was electric, with Cleveland fans more than happy to forgive LeBron for leaving them a second time. And LeBron, usually placidly calm in situations like this, was clearly nervous, knowing everything that was on the line.

Morant led things off with a 42, a fairly ho-hum, double-pump reverse from the baseline. But he put it all on the line with his second dunk of the first-round, attempting to dunk from the free throw line with Zion Williamson on his back. The ball went through the hoop, but he didn't have the hangtime and couldn't make contact with the rim, basically throwing the ball down through an inch short of his goal, a'la Blake Griffin over Timofey Mozgov. The veteran panel of judges — J.R. Rider, Harold Miner, Dee Brown and Gerald Green — turned out to be sticklers for the details and disqualified Morant.

"It's not a dunk if you don't touch the rim," said Miner, a former MVP and three-time Dunk Contest champion.

Giannis went next and, as he would later admit, went a little to meta with his dunks. He earned a pair of 42s — first for dunking over Spud Webb, which probably was more exciting as a thought exercise than an actual dunk, then jumping over what he called the world's tallest man but which was later revealed to be two Lopez twins in a trench coat.

With Morant and Giannis falling flat, LeBron and Dončić were able to cruise to the finals, setting up perhaps the most dramatic dunk contest in league history.

LeBron's first-dunk in the final round may be his most memorable. It's not entirely clear what he planned, but as he approached the rim, Andre Iguodala came sprinting in from the opposite tunnel trying to embarrass LeBron with a chasedown block. Security was able to slow him down just enough — he ended up putting himself in position to be posterized once again as LeBron adjusted and threw down a two-handed hammer over the unexpected defender.

For LeBron's second dunk, he paid homage to Michael Jordan — with a baseline reverse, rocking the cradle. But his choice to play it a bit safe on that second one may have cost him. His two dunks scored a 50 and a 48, opening the door for Dončić to steal it with a pair of 50s.

Dončić is known for his insane leaping ability and used it to his full advantage. For his first dunk, he brought out a stepladder and placed a silver dollar on top of the backboard. Then, starting from the corner, he sprinted through his approach, pulled down the coin with his head fully above the rim and slammed the ball home with his left hand. By now you've probably seen the viral photo taken by the kid in the stands through the backboard of Dončić smiling with his head fully framed by the square.

The crowd knew it was a 50 before the judges even raised their cards, meaning Dončić need just one more perfect dunk to write his name into history. Words don't do it justice ...

Ball dipped in kerosene and lit on fire.

Taking off on one foot from the top of the key.

Leaping over the kiddie pool filled with hungry crocodiles.

Tongue out just like Jordan.

Landing on two feet and pointing right at LeBron like Shawn Kemp at Alton Lister.

The crowd exploded. These fans were fully behind LeBron right up until the end, until Dončić and his 42-inch vertical game them something they'd never seen before and likely never will again. Even LeBron had to acknowledge he'd been beaten by the better dunker. Afterward, he could be seen embracing Dončić and mouthing, "hey, dude, let's team up."

This weekend was supposed to be a celebration of the NBA's past, present and future. Luka Dončić made sure all three were represented, on a night basketball fans will never regret.