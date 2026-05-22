NBA history says the Knicks should be championship favorites

Injuries and fatigue loom large for their potential Finals opponents, creating a path that could make this run even more historic.

Historical trends strongly favor this team as seven of 12 similar clubs went on to win championships that year.

The Knicks have won nine straight postseason games and is two wins from the Finals for the first time in 25 years.

The New York Knicks are two wins away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1998-99 and six wins away from their first championship in more than 50 years. But just like Rodney Dangerfield, they still aren't getting the respect they deserve.

Ever since going down 2-1 in their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, the Knicks have now rattled off nine straight victories. They're one of only 13 teams in NBA history to win at least nine straight games in a single postseason. Seven of the preceding 12 went on to win a championship that year.

Not only that, but the Knicks are winning in historic fashion, as Basketball Reference creator Justin Kubatko noted on Bluesky.

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The Knicks blew the Hawks out by 51 in their series-ending Game 6 win and proceeded to spank the Philadelphia 76ers by 39 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. After two close games, they pants'ed the Sixers in Philly, winning 144-114 in Game 4 to close out the sweep.

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks mounted the second-biggest fourth-quarter comeback of the play-by-play era against the Cleveland Cavaliers, only to blow them out in overtime. The Knicks then put the Cavs in a 2-0 series hole with a 109-93 victory in Game 2 on Thursday.

The Knicks are now -800 favorites to advance to the NBA Finals, according to BetMGM. However, both the Oklahoma City Thunder (+100) and San Antonio Spurs (+195) have far better odds to win this year's championship than the Knicks (+375) even though they're tied at one game apiece heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Somehow, the New York Knicks are being undervalued.

Should the Knicks be the title favorites?

To some extent, it makes sense why the Thunder or Spurs would be favored over the Knicks. Both teams would have home-court advantage over the Knicks in the Finals. They both won more regular-season games and had a higher net rating, too.

But that assumes we get a fully healthy version of either the Thunder or Spurs in the NBA Finals, which seems less and less likely as the Western Conference Finals proceed.

After their double-overtime war in Game 1, both Thunder forward Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Spurs guard Dylan Harper (adductor) left early in Game 2. Both are listed as questionable for Game 3, but that's likely just injury-report chicanery, especially for Williams.

J-Dub already missed six games earlier in these playoffs with an injury to the same hamstring, and he's been dealing with hamstring issues off and on all season. It's more likely that we don't see him again in this series than it is that he plays in Game 3.

There will be no rest for the weary on either team, as only one day will separate games throughout the remainder of the conference finals. Both teams dug deeper in their benches in Game 2 due to the injuries and the grueling nature of Game 1—10 different Thunder players played at least 10 minutes, and that's not including J-Dub—but they'll have to balance that with trying to close out victories.

The Knicks have also been playing their starters heavy minutes against the Cavs, which could eventually catch up to them. But if they close out the Cavs in four or five games while the Thunder and Spurs battle it out for six or seven, they'll be the fresher, more well-rested team heading into the Finals.

That isn't the only reason to be bullish on the Knicks' title upside, though.

A team of destiny?

This playoff run has put the Knicks' versatility on full display.

Karl-Anthony Towns demolished the Hawks and Sixers by running the Knicks' offense out of the high post. The Cavs have gummed up those looks with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, but the Knicks are finding other ways to beat them.

In Game 1, Jalen Brunson put James Harden in his crosshairs in the fourth quarter and went to work, fueling their furious comeback. In Game 2, Josh Hart made the Cavs pay for cross-matching Allen onto him defensively by knocking down his open three-pointers.

Mikal Bridges, who got benched for most of the second half of the Knicks' Game 3 loss to the Hawks in the first round, has come roaring back ever since. He's averaging 17.3 points on 67.0% shooting (!!!) over the Knicks' past eight games while attacking the rim like never before. OG Anunoby returned from the hamstring injury that he suffered against the Sixers in Game 2 and is right back to providing the Knicks with steady, two-way play.

The Knicks might not be quite as deep as the Spurs or Thunder, but they do have some microwave scorers in Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson and Landry Shamet who can help swing a game by getting hot. Mitchell Robinson is a liability at the free-throw line, but he's a sturdy backup big who can dominate the glass and protect the rim while Towns catches a breather.

The Knicks have the right combination of top-end talent, depth and versatility to win in multiple ways. That's typically the recipe for a legitimate championship contender.

Whichever team advances from the Western Conference bloodbath may be rightfully favored to win this year's Finals, particularly if Harper and Williams are back by then. But anyone discounting the Knicks' chances against either of those teams hasn't been paying close attention to the Knicks over the past few weeks.

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